These organisations need your help in caring for pensioners in Zimbabwe:
- The Pensioners’ Fund
- The Flame Lily Foundation
- Borradaile Trust
- UK Accommodation Register.
Peter Hagelthorn, the Fund Administrator for the Rhodesians Worldwide Assistance Fund in the UK, is keeping a register of offers. Anyone offering accommodation or assistance please e-mail him at: ian@rwaf.org
- Offers of Help in Zimbabwe… via CFU Send Email
- Perth group – Email
- Email Kamina Kawena for information and help on New Zealand.
Or download Kamina Kawena’s latest newsletter (Right click and “save target as…”)
- Zimbabwe Information Centre
- Zimbabweans in Canada
- The Zimbabwe Connection
COMMENTS
