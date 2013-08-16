Zimbabwe Situation’s primary purpose is to be a document of record for Zimbabwe. We present all the viewpoints we can gather and present them in a fast-loading, no-frills website. We provide a digest of the previous day’s headlines, giving our news sources full attribution and valuable links back to their original articles. Visit their websites, listed below, to see their articles – complete with images, audio and video – the moment they’re published.
Independent media and NGO’s
- S W Radio Africa: The Independent Voice of Zimbabwe
- NehandaRadio: Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio Station
- RadioVOP Zimbabwe: broadcasts 8.00pm-9.00pm everyday on Short Wave 9345KHz in Shona, Ndebele and English
- NewsDay Zimbabwe: AMH publication – daily. “Everyday News for Everyday People”
- Southern Eye: AMH publication – daily. Southern “sister” publication to NewsDay
- Bulawayo24: news from Bulawayo established 2010
- The Source: Independent financial and business news providing trusted information from Zimbabwe – also of value to potential foreign investors
- Daily News: Zimbabwe’s leading daily newspaper, a source of balanced and unbiased news on Zimbabwean issues – Telling it like it is
- New Zimbabwe: online edition of “The New Zimbabwe”, Zimbabwe’s weekly tabloid
- The Zimbabwean: edited by Wilf Mbanga, founder and first Chief Executive of Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe
- The Standard: AMH publication – Zimbabwe’s Leading Sunday Newspaper
- Zimbabwe Independent : AMH publication – Zimbabwe’s leading business weekly – every Friday
- The Telescope News – Zimbabwe: an online political news website
- Zim Eye: Close range Zimbabwe news disclosed daily without restriction
- The Financial Gazette: established in 1969 and owned by Zimbabwean investors, weekly supports democratic and pluralistic politics and free market policies – every Thursday
- Media Monitoring Project (Zimbabwe)
- Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition: (CiZC) broad based civil society network of over 72 active members comprising churches, women’s groups, social movements, residents associations, labour unions, human rights lawyers, and health professionals
- Kubatana: The Kubatana Trust and The NGO Network Alliance Project – an online community for Zimbabwean activists
- Sokwanele: Campaigning non-violently for freedom and democracy in Zimbabwe
- Research and Advocacy Unit (RAU): independent NGO run by a Management Committee comprised of experienced researchers and advocacy experts, established in 2006
Directories and archives
- Veritas: provides information on the work of the Parliament of Zimbabwe and the Laws of Zimbabwe and makes public domain information widely available.
- NewsNow: Every Source, Every Five Minutes, 24/7
- Stanford University – California: a grouping of worthwhile news sources on Zimbabwe
State media
- The Herald: Part of ZimPapers – established 1891
- The Chronicle: Part of ZimPapers – established 1894
- The Sunday News: Part of ZimPapers – established 1930
- The Sunday Mail: Part of ZimPapers – established 1935
African media
- Mail & Guardian: largely owned by Zimbabwean publisher (AMH) and entrepreneur Trevor Ncube
- The Daily Maverick: sometimes more news than you can shake a stick at
- The Star (Johannesburg)
- SABC TV news: TV highlights from SABC – South Africa
- Times LIVE: Latest news from South Africa, home of The Times and Sunday Times newspaper
- Sunday Independent: IOL.co.za – part of the Independent Group
Foreign media
- Voice of America – Zimbabwe: Studio 7
- BBC NEWS – Africa: latest African news from BBC News in Africa: breaking news, features, analysis and special reports plus audio and video from across the African continent.
- The Guardian – UK: Latest news and comment on Zimbabwe from guardian.co.uk
- The Telegraph – UK: all the latest and breaking Zimbabwe news from telegraph.co.uk
- SKY news: Breaking News, video, headlines, analysis and top stories from business, politics, entertainment and more in the UK and worldwide.
- Reuters News: latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more in video and pictures.
- CNN – Africa: CNN brings you headlines, video and news stories from Africa
Essential blogs
- ZimbabweLand: Debating Zimbabwe’s Land Reform
- Rethinking Zimbabwe | African Arguments: a collective effort to provide timely and thoughtful analysis and debate concerning future strategies to renew Zimbabwean political culture and society.
- Cathy Buckle: Letters to friends with news from Zimbabwe
- Letter from the Diaspora: The outside looking in from Cathy Buckle’s site
- Eddie Cross: articles archived since 2001
-
insiderzim.com: publication focussing on Zimbabwe. Specialises in in-depth, analytical business and political news about Zimbabwe
- MaDube’s reflections: “The possibility of reprisals is high but silence is not an option. So I shall speak.“
- Reflections Of An African Youth – Tawanda Moyo: Random Musings on Football, Politics and Life
…humour…always appreciated
- Zapiro: South Africa’s most popular and leading cartoonist – worth a bit of time when the politics get too serious
