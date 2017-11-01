Source: 1,2m voters registered – DailyNews Live

Farayi Machamire 1 November 2017

HARARE – A total 1 240 459 voters were registered during the first phase

of the biometric voter registration (BVR) exercise launched on October 10

and completed on October 25, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has said.

During the exercise, a total 28 515 potential registrants were turned away

due to various reasons which included production of wrong documents such

as a driver’s licence, being under age, failure to produce proof of

residence and presentation of defaced documents.

“This figure does not reflect the actual number of people who failed to

register since some of them later returned to the registration centres

with the requisite documents and were registered,” Zec said in a

statement.

“Areas covered by the first phase were mainly the flood prone regions

which are difficult to reach during the rainy season such as Chiredzi,

Mwenezi, Chipinge, Chimanimani, Mudzi, Mutoko, Muzarabani, Mbire,

Hurungwe, Kariba, Gokwe, Binga and Insiza.

“All in all, the Commission established 2 528 voter registration centres

and deployed 2 697 BVR kits including the static 63 district centres

earmarked for continuous voter registration.

“In order to bring awareness to the electorate on the exercise, the

Commission employed various strategies which included face to face

meetings, addressing gatherings, road shows, distribution of flyers,

pamphlets, posters, radio and television programmes and adverts as well as

disseminating information on the Zec website.”

Several Civil Society Organisations were also accredited to augment the

Commission’s voter education exercise while a total of 2 091 people were

accredited to observe the voter registration exercise

The commission established a Call Centre to receive queries from the

general public.

“The Toll Free Numbers are 08080265 for Econet line users, 08010265 for

NetOne users and 265 for Telecell line holders.”

Phase two scheduled to run from October 29 to November 13 has begun while

Phase three will be conducted between November 16 and December 1.

Phase four will run from December 4 to 19.