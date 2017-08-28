2 Chinese smugglers stash ivory artefacts in underpants

TWO Dubai-bound Chinese nationals appeared in court on Friday after they were intercepted at Harare International Airport and found in possession of undeclared ivory artefacts and crocodile belts stashed in their underpants.

BY CHARLES LAITON

The goods were valued at $1 100.

Both Liu Xiao Jun (32) and Sun Dianli (40) were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande facing allegations of contravening section 59 (b) of the Parks and Wildlife Act.

They were granted $100 bail each and remanded to August 30 this year.

As part of their bail conditions, the accused were ordered to surrender their passports and reside at their given address, being Gutubu Mine in Mhangura.

The State alleges that on August 24, the duo arrived at the airport where they wanted to board an Ethiopian Airways flight to Dubai.

It is alleged they did not declare anything at the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority checkpoint before their alleged contraband was detected by a metal detector, leading to their arrest by Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe officials.

Xiao Jun was allegedly found in possession of one ivory bangle, ivory beads and ivory pendant which were stashed in his underwear.

A further search revealed he had two undeclared crocodile belts.

His co-accused Dianli was also found in possession of one ivory bangle, ivory bead and three ivory pendants stashed in his underwear.

The accused were represented by Godfrey Mapaya of Mapaya and Partners.

