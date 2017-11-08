Source: 2 feared dead in Harare clashes | The Zimbabwean
8.11.2017 15:08
Unconfirmed reports from citizen reporters say members of the ZANU PF youth aligned to warring party factions have clashed at the party headquarters and two people are feared dead.
Sources say youth members loyal to Grace Mugabe’s G40 faction attacked a handful of youths loyal to former Vice President Emerson Mnangagwa’s Lacoste faction outside the party offices on the sidelines of today’s politiburo meeting.
Thousands of ZANU PF supporters led by the youth wing this morning descended at the party offices, purportedly to show their solidarity with President Robert Mugabe in dismissing his deputy on Monday.
A few Mnangagwa supporters braved the situation and marched to the party offices where they were heavily assaulted by their G40 rivals.
Post published in: Featured
COMMENTS