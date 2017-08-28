Source: 45 000t maize seed in stock | The Herald August 28, 2017

Elita Chikwati Senior Agriculture Reporter

Industry has enough maize seed for the 2017-18 summer cropping season, with indications that over 45 000 tonnes are in stock. Zimbabwe Seed Trade Association spokesman Mr Denias Zaranyika confirmed the development. Addressing delegates at the agribusiness conference held at the Harare Agricultural Show last week, Mr Zaranyika said last year farmers used 35 000 tonnes of seed.

“We have 45 000 tonnes of maize seed,” he said. “Last year we used 35 000 tonnes and with all things being equal, it should be enough depending on the demand.

“We have 7 000 tonnes of soya bean seed, 2 500 tonnes of sorghum and 2 300 tonnes sugar beans. We still have a problem with groundnuts seed. There is need to up our production to 2 000 tonnes in line with national requirements.

“Currently, we have 500 tonnes of groundnuts and 8 000 tonnes of seed cotton that will be availed to farmers through the Government inputs programmes.”

Mr Zaranyika raised concern over the emerging challenges that were affecting the seed sector.

The fall armyworm and the Maize Lethal Necrosis, climate change and soil pH (alkalinity and acidity are some of the factors affecting production.

Fall armyworm is new in Zimbabwe and causes extensive damage to crops such as maize and cotton if not controlled properly on time.