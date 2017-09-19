Source: $56k heist cops jailed 33 years – DailyNews Live

Tarisai Machakaire 19 September 2017

HARARE – Three police officers who connived with robbers to rob an Indian

businessman of $56 000 were slapped with a combined 33-year jail term

yesterday.

Kundai Mukwarimba, 35, had served in the force for 12 years while his

accomplice Fortune Sibanda, 29, was in his eighth year.

They were jointly convicted with gang members Bekezela Masuku, 44, a

police special constabulary, Dickson Morosi, 32, Chris Kadungure alias

Butter Makiyi, 46, and Kelvin Makiyi, 26.

Harare regional magistrate Elijah Makomo sentenced each of the convicted

persons to five-and-half years each before suspending two years on

condition of good behaviour.

A further six months was set aside on condition each robber compensated

Junaid Pervaiz $6 311 by December 18 this year.

Makomo said the gang premeditated the offence and tarnished the nation’s

image by robbing from an investor.

“The court must frown at government officials that engage in such crimes,

especially the police.

“The question that remains now is if the public should now speed from

police officers whenever they see them at roadblocks fearing their lives

and property might be in danger,” Makomo said.

“The court sees this as an opportunity to weed out such rogue members of

the force. What is worse is that the complainant is not a citizen of this

country but had come to invest.

“This puts a serious dent on the image of our nation and shuns away

potential investors.”

Prosecutor Mollen Mutamangira proved that a few hours after committing the

robbery, Kadungure and his accomplices are reported to have purchased

cars, including a Mercedes Benz, Toyota Altezza and Mazda Familia using

the loot.

Pervaiz operates a toilet paper manufacturing business at 24 Seke Road,

Harare.

On the day in question, the court heard, the accused persons were aware

that Pervaiz would be transporting a large sum of money from his business

premises to his other residence in Belvedere.

It was alleged that Sibanda and his accomplices drove in their gate-away

vehicles – a Honda Fit and Toyota Spacio without number plates – as they

approached the scene.

The court heard that Sibanda and his accomplices then waylaid Pervaiz

along Hudson Road in Belvedere, Harare where they mounted a fake police

roadblock.

Two of the accused persons were in police regalia with reflective sleeves

as Pervaiz approached the “roadblock” while driving his Toyota Run X.

It was further alleged that Pervaiz was signalled to slow down by the

police officers before they forcibly pulled out his car keys from the

ignition and searched the motor vehicle.

The court heard that one of the cops found a satchel in the car and

demanded to know its contents before he searched it.

They discovered $56 800 and seized the bag, Pervaiz’s car keys and sped

off in their gate-away cars, leaving the complainant stranded at the

scene.

Pervaiz filed a report at Milton Park Police Station before a manhunt was

launched – leading to the accused persons’ arrest.