Source: 9 Mugabe pictures that tell more than 1000 words – NewsDay Zimbabwe August 28, 2017

President Robert Mugabe, the oldest leader at 93, has become a subject of interest, with those that have the long lenses keen to capture what it looks and feels like to be a 93 year old leading a country of over 14 million people.

More interesting is that Mugabe intends to stand again for another election next year, at 94.

Apart from the interest in his advanced age, there is also attention to the allegations that his wife, Grace, is literally running the country.

We give you pictures of Mugabe that tell more than just a thousand words about the leader who has become a subject of so much interest in many ways.