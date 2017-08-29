Source: 9 Mugabe pictures that tell more than 1000 words – NewsDay Zimbabwe August 28, 2017
President Robert Mugabe, the oldest leader at 93, has become a subject of interest, with those that have the long lenses keen to capture what it looks and feels like to be a 93 year old leading a country of over 14 million people.
More interesting is that Mugabe intends to stand again for another election next year, at 94.
Apart from the interest in his advanced age, there is also attention to the allegations that his wife, Grace, is literally running the country.
We give you pictures of Mugabe that tell more than just a thousand words about the leader who has become a subject of so much interest in many ways.
President Robert Mugabe addressing a rally. Getty Images
President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace attend a rally CREDIT- REUTERS
Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace (R) attend the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. Pope Francis celebrates his inaugural mass on Tuesday among political and religious leaders from around the world and amid a wave of hope for a renewal of the scandal-plagued Roman Catholic Church. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini (VATICAN – Tags: RELIGION POLITICS)
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace attend a rally to mark the country’s 37th independence anniversary in Harare, Zimbabwe, April 18, 2017. /REUTERS
In the run up to the 2013 elections, President Robert Mugabe and wife came all dressed in apostles garments, no shoes as per church custom. Grace Mugabe was sitting on the floor among the apostles, while Mugabe was offered a seat.
Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe eats some cake at his 92nd birthday celebration in Masvingo, Zimbabwe, on February 27.
PHILIMON BULAWAYO/REUTERS
What could he be saying? Swaziland King Mswati chats with President Mugabe during Swaziland’s Reed dance where unmarried and childless Swazi girls and women travel from the various chiefdoms to the Ludzidzini Royal Village to participate in the eight-day event.
President Robert Mugabe sits with his wife, Grace PHOTO- AP
President Robert Mugabe and wife Grace at a rally.
