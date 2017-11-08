Source: 9/10 provinces back ED sacking | The Herald November 8, 2017

Herald Reporters—

NINE of Zanu-PF’s 10 provinces have endorsed the sacking of former Vice President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa as the axe hangs over his allies accused of fanning factionalism in aid of his ambition to succeed President Mugabe. President Mugabe on Monday fired Cde Mnangagwa with immediate effect for, among other things, disloyalty, disrespect, deceit and unreliability.

Announcing the decision at a press briefing in Harare, the Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Cde Simon Khaya Moyo, said Cde Mnangagwa’s discharge of duties had become inconsistent with his official responsibilities.

Yesterday, Matabeleland South, North and Harare held provincial coordinating committee meetings and joined other provinces in endorsing the firing of Cde Mnangagwa and the proposed elevation of First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe to the position of VP.

The provinces joined Bulawayo, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Masvingo and Manicaland who have made similar calls while Midlands province is expected to hold its PCC meeting today.

Harare recommended the expulsion of Politburo members, namely Cdes Cleveria Chizema and Omega Hungwe and Harare East National Assembly representative Cde Terrence Mukupe while 22 others were recommended for suspension as they stand accused of being part of Cde Mnangagwa’s faction and working to undermine President Mugabe.

In his address to the PCC Zanu-PF Harare province, chairman Cde Charles Tawengwa castigated people who were working against the President and the First Lady. “A lot of things have been happening in the party in the past few days. Some had started creating their own centres of power contrary to our party’s principle that the President is the only centre of power in the party. Some even booed the First Lady in Bulawayo which is a sign of indiscipline and to us that is unacceptable to us because we are here to protect the party, the President, the First Lady and the First Family and our country,” Cde Tawengwa said.

He reiterated their loyalty to the President adding he was their sole candidate for the Presidency in the 2018 harmonised elections. In Matabeleland South recommendations were also made for the axing 15 members including State Security Minister Cde Kembo Mohadi and Home Affairs Deputy Minister Cde Obedingwa Mguni over allegations of colluding with Cde Mnangagwa.

The recommendations were supported by the provincial Women’s League and Youth League. Other members facing the axe include provincial chairman Cde Rabelani Choeni, Central Committee members Cdes Reni Kibi and Thambudzani Mohadi , Matabeleland South provincial war veterans’ chairman Cde Section Ncube and former Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs Minister Abednico Ncube.

Also in the firing line are Cdes Never Khanye, William Dhewa, Elizabeth Moyo, Japhet Dube, Mthandazo Sibanda, Cecilia Ndubiwa, Qajiwe Mpande and Sifinini Rona Moyo. Speaking during the meeting, Zanu-PF Matabeleland South provincial vice chairman Cde Soul Mahalima Ncube said the expulsion of the 15 party members was necessary to ensure order and unity within the party.

“The President has dismissed Mnangagwa from being Vice President and as a province we have to do something about his sympathisers who are among us. Therefore, we would like to recommend the expulsion of these 15 members who were working with him.

“As Mat South we endorse and are fully behind His Excellency’s decision to fire Mnangagwa, whom I can’t address as Comrade anymore. We are also in full support of the amendment of the constitution to accommodate a female Vice President. We also recommend the elevation of First Lady Dr Amai Mugabe to the position of Vice President,” said Cde Ncube.

He said Cde Mnangagwa’s sympathisers within the province were blocking party development projects. He said once they were expelled from the party, it would be possible for the province to develop. Cde Ncube said the province was not concerned with the President’s age but his high level of intelligence and wisdom which could be seen through his great leadership.

“As we forge ahead, the party needs unity and the dismissal of Mnangagwa and his sympathisers will ensure this happens. We have recommended that only 15 get expelled but I know that there are others that we didn’t mention.

“If your name wasn’t mentioned here yet you know what you are doing I would urge you to take this as a warning. Make sure that you correct your ways because we won’t hesitate to dismiss people that want to divide our party,” he said.

Cde Ncube said former VP Mnangagwa and his sympathisers had shown great disrespect by mobilising a crowd to boo the First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe during the Youth Interface Rally in Bulawayo last Saturday. He said the province did not condone such behaviour.

Matabeleland South provincial Zanu-PF Women’s League chairperson Cde Sister Moyo and Youth League provincial vice chairman Mr Lizwe Moyo also declared their full support for the recommendations. In Matabeleland North, the province welcomed the dismissal of Cde Mnangagwa and called for Dr Mugabe’s elevation to the position of Vice President. Party provincial chairman Cde Richard Moyo hailed the province for staying away from factional politics.

“I want to thank you from Politburo members, Central Committee members, National Consultative Assembly members, provincial executive committee in the province, women and youths. You don’t embarrass us as Matabeleland North. You don’t involve yourself in matters that you don’t understand. Stay put, you will be rewarded for your commitment to the party,” said Cde Moyo.

He said the province had resolved that: “Cde Robert Gabriel Mugabe will remain the sole candidate for the 2018 general elections.

“We also reiterate that there is only one centre of power. The province is also in agreement with the removal of ED Mnangagwa from the position of Vice President of the party and Government because of gross indiscipline, disloyalty and insubordination to the President of the State and party.

“The province also resolved that the party implement the resolution that was passed at the Victoria Falls National People’s Conference and in Masvingo that one of the Vice Presidents be a woman. Further, the province resolved that the position be occupied by Secretary for Women’s Affairs Dr Amai Grace Mugabe.”

Midlands province will hold a meeting today amid reports that some party youths had already started efforts to repossess party vehicles from Cde Mnangagwa’s loyalists including Mbizo legislator Cde Usheunesu Mpereri. Party provincial chairman Cde Daniel Mackenzie Ncube yesterday confirmed the incident calling for calm in the province.

“There has been tension with calls from every end with people saying let’s fire this one because he belongs to this or that faction but we have called for a PCC meeting to deliberate on the matter. “I have reiterated that let’s bury our differences and work as a party. This is my constant appeal,” he said.

Cde Ncube said there were clandestine meetings taking place in the province with people plotting against each other, a development which he said sent the wrong signal to the party’s highest decision-making body.

“We are heading for crucial times and I have said this again and again, let’s bury our differences and if our PCC meeting tomorow succeeds, these are some of the issues we want to discuss while preaching unity, unity and unity. This is what the President has taught us. Let us not deviate,” he said.

In Masvingo, the provincial co-ordinating committee recommended the expulsion of national secretary for production and labour Cde Josaya Hungwe, deputy secretary for legal affairs Cde Paul Mangwana, deputy secretary for security Cde Lovemore Matuke and Central Committee member Cde Clemence Makwarimba.

The meeting also called for the ouster of the Zanu-PF provincial chairman Cde Ezra Chadzamira for leading the onslaught to undermine President Mugabe in the province. Manicaland province recommended the expulsion of 38 members allegedly linked to Cde Mnangagwa’s faction, among them three Politburo members,) namely Cdes Oppah Muchinguri, Patrick Chinamasa and Chris Mushohwe.

Other notable members recommended for expulsion include Cdes Mike Madiro, Joshua Sacco, Moses Gutu, Winnie Mlambo, Joseph Mujati, Christopher Chingosho, Alice Chitima, Oliver Mandipaka, Gorden Chikwanda, Timothy Mapungwana, Monica Mutsvangwa, Ellen Gwaradzimba, Tasin Dube, Hubert Nyanhongo and Judith Mawire.

Mashonaland West recommended the expulsion of Politburo member Cde Prisca Mupfumira and Zvimba West National Assembly member Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi. The Mashonaland East province recommended that Cde Joel Biggie Matiza and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Marbel Chinomona be fired for fanning factionalism in the province while 12 members are to be investigated for links with Cde Mnangagwa.