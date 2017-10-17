Source: Govt unveils guidelines for radiotherapy – DailyNews Live

Bridget Mananavire 17 October 2017

HARARE – Zimbabwe has unveiled guidelines for administering radiotherapy

during cancer treatment.

Health and Child Care ministry permanent secretary Gerald Gwinji said the

guidelines would establish standards in the care of cancer patients in

need of radiotherapy.

“The guidelines seek to bring standardisation into the process, so if you

walk in there and you are a new person, recently qualified, they are

guidelines you need to follow, there are certain protocols that then

emanate from those guidelines. There is going to be improvement in

efficiency,” he said on the side-lines of a two day national training

course on establishing clinical guidelines for use in radiotherapy.

“… we are working very close with the International Atomic Energy Agency

(IAEA), they have got a calendar, so this was a planned activity.

Following on to the development of the National Strategy on Cancer, we now

need to develop guidelines on specific cancers as we treat them. This one

focuses on the radiotherapy centres themselves. What do you do when a

patient comes to a radiotherapy centre for this type of cancer and so

forth,” Gwinji said.

“So this is what the team is doing to develop very specific guidelines…

as part of the whole process of making sure that we improve cancer

services in Zimbabwe.”

Zimbabwe only has two public health facilities that offer radiotherapy

services, one at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and the other at Mpilo

Hospital in Bulawayo.

Gwinji said they were hoping to decentralise radiotherapy to provincial

hospitals.

“Given the necessary resources from human resources and the necessary

equipment, it’s prudent to have cancer care, even radiotherapy,

decentralised to as many places as possible. For us in our system, for us,

we would now first be looking at equipping provincial hospitals with such

equipment before we consider going down to districts.

“It is a highly technical area and you need a whole set of skills from

nurses, from doctors, from radiotherapy specialists, from oncologists,

from medical physicists. So it’s a whole team that we are building up.

“So I must say over these last couple of years ,using our own national

training institutions, we have managed to build up a team to an extent

that we are probably adequately staffed at Parirenyatwa Hospital and now

building up at Mpilo (Central) Hospital,” he said.

In 2012, government in conjunction with the IAEA acquired radiotherapy

equipment for the two centres valued at $10 million.

Government has also committed funds from the Aids levy to help in

procurement of cancer drugs to improve treatment of the disease.