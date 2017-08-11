Source: Accused in drugs case demands to know whistle blower – DailyNews Live

Tarisai Machakaire 11 August 2017

HARARE – A former British soldier who was busted at his Glen Lorne home

with an assortment of machinery used to make cocaine capsules and drugs is

demanding to know the whistle blower before his trial commences.

James Francis Joscelyne, 39, appeared before Harare magistrate Nomsa

Sabarauta yesterday charged with dealing in dangerous drugs.

He was a British Army soldier attached to the Queen’s regiment before he

retired and moved to Zimbabwe in 2002.

Joscelyn was represented by advocate Sylvester Hashiti who made an

application for the State to disclose the informant before he moves to

trial.

“If a case is to proceed to trial where there is a whistle blower, the

accused person has the right to know.

“We need to know so that the accused person knows how to plead and also

prepare his defence,” Hashiti said.

Prosecutor Oscar Madhume said he would have responded to the plea by

August 16 when the matter is expected back in court.

According to court papers, Joscelyne admitted during an interview that he

was processing tablets containing ecstasy powder and cocaine and selling a

capsule for $3 through an organised syndicate in Harare.

It was alleged that on July 20, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics

division were tipped that Joscelyne was producing dangerous drugs at his

home and they raided his home after presenting a warrant to Joscelyne.

Detectives discovered in Joscelyne’s bedroom two sachets of a substance

suspected to be cocaine with a street value of $640 and 43 ecstasy

tablets valued at $129.

A bowl containing ecstasy powder and empty plastic packaging were

recovered in the kitchen.

It was further alleged that two drug processing machines; a single-punch

pill-maker and a dagga compressing machine, 25kg of micro crystalline

cellulose used in pharmaceutical tablet-making, 300 empty capsules and

food colorants were also found in the house.

The recovered drugs were taken for forensic examinations and the results

are yet to be obtained.