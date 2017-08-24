Source: AfriForum challenges Grace immunity – NewsDay Zimbabwe August 24, 2017

South African civil rights lobby group, AfriForum has filed a court application against the South African government challenging the decision to grant First Lady Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity over her alleged assault of South African model Gabriella Engels at a Sandton hotel last week.

By Everson Mushava

Grace is back home after the South African government said it had observed international law and granted her international immunity.

South Africa’s International Relations and Co-operation minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane granted the immunity in a notice published on Sunday that recognised “the immunities and privileges of the First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr Grace Mugabe”.

But the Engels have been fuming over the decision by government and vowed to fight until justice is served.

The Engels yesterday confirmed that their lawyers, AfriForum, had filed a court challenge to Grace’s immunity.

Papers seen by NewsDay cite the International Relations and Co-operation minister as the first respondent and Grace as the second respondent.

If the application to review the South African government’s position is successful, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will go ahead and prosecute Grace, and if the NPA refuses, AfriForum could proceed by way of a private prosecution on behalf of Engels.