Agreement signed between CFM and NRZ

Agreement signed between CFM and NRZ

0

Agreement signed between CFM and NRZ

Source: Agreement signed between CFM and NRZ | The Zimbabwean

Maputo – Mozambique’s publicly owned port and rail company, CFM, has signed a “Service Level Agreement” with the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) , and the Zimbabwean ferrochrome producer ZIMASCO.

According to a source in CFM the agreement should guarantee the movement of large amounts of chrome and of iron ingots to the ports of Beira and Maputo along the Mozambican rail network (the Machipanda and Limpopo lines, respectively).

The agreement came into force on 1 November and is valid until December 2018. During that period it envisages the rail transport of about a million tonnes of these minerals for export, or around 70,000 tonnes a month.

With the signing of this agreement the amount of freight using the Limpopo line next year should rise to about a million tonnes, a figure never reached before.

To achieve these figures, CFM and NRZ are mobilizing the necessary locomotives and wagons.

The agreement was signed by the chairperson of the CFM board, Miguel Matabel, and by the company’s executive director for operations, Agostinho Langa. The managing director of NRZ, L.A. Mukwada, signed for his company, as did the Chief Executive Office of ZIMASCO, John Musekiwa.

 

The post Agreement signed between CFM and NRZ appeared first on The Zimbabwean.

Related posts:

  1. ZEC fumes over pre-signed affidavits 
  2. Zimbabwe has signed deal with China’s R&F to revive Ziscosteel, says industry minister
  3. Govt secures $1bn for Zisco revival •Investment projected to reach $2bn •Implementation framework signed
  4. Dhlakama says will sign peace agreement with President Nyusi in October or November
  5. Zanu PF MP sued for aborting lease agreement

Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *