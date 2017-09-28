Source: AMHVoices: Does President bring back unspent funds? – NewsDay Zimbabwe September 28, 2017

This bleeding of foreign currency by President Robert Mugabe and his cronies is a serious cause for concern in view of the economic situation we find ourselves in today. Mugabe continues to distort and deceive about how things are, but the chickens have come home to roost.

Corruptionforce

Mugabe has caused this situation by turning a blind eye to rampant corruption and mismanagement.

From an economic point of view, corruption has been the main cause of Zimbabwe’s collapse. Why do we say this? Let us look at some causes:

What happened to diamond revenues? Corruption has kept the door closed on this subject.

Who were the beneficiaries of this corruption? Our intelligence confirms the top brass were serious beneficiaries along with their cronies.

When Mugabe travels and takes out millions of dollars, which the country can ill-afford, it is Mugabe and his family that benefit at the expense of Zimbabweans. Does he bring back the unspent funds?

Mugabe presiding over modern-day slavery

I feel pity for and disappointed with the government, which lies to its people about the freedom which it says was attained in 1980. It’s the freedom we dream of every day. That dream is taking time to become a reality.

By Fanuel Chinowaita,Our Reader

It is very disgusting that the Second Chimurenga, which our parents fought in, seems to been a non-event for we do not have that freedom at all. We are living like slaves, while we have a group of people, who are said to have fought for the liberation of this country, the war veterans.

This country is full of terrorism, corruption, nepotism, inequality, inflation, starvation and unemployment, among others. So why did they fight?

It was a waste of resources and time engaging in that so-called Chimurenga. Cadres, who died during the war were killed for nothing, as nothing fruitful has come out.

We now have a black-led government, but people are denied freedom of speech, freedom of assembly and freedom of association. People are denied the right to education and the majority are unemployed.

The government with black people in charge is treating people like 18th Century slaves.

People have no jobs. Those with jobs are going for several months without pay. After getting their salary, they sleep outside the bank in order to withdraw $20 only. Is this what this war was fought for?

The Mugabe-led regime liberated the people in order to oppress them.

Right now, prices are rising fast, with the price of a 2-litre bottle of cooking oil shooting from $3 to $6, a carton of sugar from $16,50 to $23 and a bag of cement now costs $18. All these hikes have been in a very short period.

What pains the most is that the salaries of those who are working are not increased. Life is getting worse again.