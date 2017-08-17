Source: Anonymous caller ‘blew whistle on alleged drug dealer’ – DailyNews Live

Tarisai Machakaire 17 August 2017

HARARE – Prosecutor Fransisca Mukumbiri yesterday advised the court that

an anonymous caller exposed details that led to the arrest of ex-British

soldier busted with cocaine making machinery at his Glen Lorne home.

James Francis Joscelyne, 39, appeared before Harare magistrate Nomsa

Sabarauta yesterday for trial continuation on charges of dealing in

dangerous drugs.

Joscelyne – represented by advocate Sylvester Hashiti – had made an

application for the State to disclose the informant before he moves to

trial.

“If a case is to proceed to trial where there is a whistle blower, the

accused person has the right to know. We need to know so that the accused

person knows how to plead and also prepare his defence,” Hashiti said.

Prosecutor Oscar Madhume promised to respond to the plea by August 16 when

the matter was expected back in court.

Joscelyn had asked the investigating officer Brighton Samaneka to be

ordered to trace the particular call before furnishing the court with

details of the informant.

This was after Samaneka indicated that the whistle blower was a man who

refused to proffer further particulars when he tipped police.

“The person refused to name himself and the safety of informers is our

responsibility hence naming them would jeopardise that confidentiality,”

Samaneka said yesterday.

Hashiti responded: “I formally move that an order directing police to

carry out investigations on calls received between 8 and 9am on July 19.

They must furnish the court with the call log and details of each call.

How can you want to safeguard the safety of informers that you have said

you do not know?”

The application will be determined by Sabarauta today.

Joscelyn was a British Army soldier attached to the Queen’s regiment

before he retired and moved to Zimbabwe in 2002. According to court

papers, Joscelyne has since renounced his Zimbabwean citizenship and

allegedly admitted during an interview that he was processing tablets

containing ecstasy powder and cocaine, selling a capsule for $3 through an

organised syndicate in Harare.

It was alleged that on July 20, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics

division were tipped that Joscelyne was producing dangerous drugs at his

home.

It was alleged that detectives searched the house after presenting a

warrant to Joscelyne.

Detectives discovered in Joscelyne’s bedroom two sachets of a substance

suspected to be cocaine with a street value of $640 and 43 ecstasy tablets

valued at $129.

A bowl containing ecstasy powder and empty plastic packaging were

recovered in the kitchen.

It was further alleged that two drug processing machines; a single-punch

pill maker and dagga compressing machine, 25kg of micro crystalline

cellulose used in pharmaceutical tablet making, 300 empty capsules and

food colourants were also found in the house.

The recovered drugs were taken for forensic examinations and the results

are yet to be obtained.