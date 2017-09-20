Source: Army officer nabbed for selling elephant tusks – NewsDay Zimbabwe September 20, 2017

A 36-YEAR-OLD soldier yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing charges of contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act after he was allegedly found in possession of two elephant tusks.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Dispace Mukono, who is based at the Zimbabwe Staff College KG-VI, pleaded not guilty when he appeared before magistrate Nomsa Sabarauta, who remanded him in custody to September 27 after advising him to approach the High Court for bail.

If convicted of the offence, Mukono is likely to get the mandatory nine-year jail term without the option of a fine.

It is the State’s case that on September 17 this year, detectives from the Minerals and Border Control Unit received information that Mukono was in possession of two elephant tusks and was at the Long Cheng Plaza shopping complex intending to sell them.

The State alleges the detectives went there, where they purported to be buyers and approached Mukono, who at the time, was waiting for the cops at the Long Cheng Plaza car park.

The State further alleges the detectives then identified themselves as police officers before searching his black bag, which he was holding, from where they recovered two elephant tusks wrapped in a plastic bag.

Mukono was asked to produce a licence, but failed to do so, leading to his arrest.

The recovered tusks weighed 3,67kg and were valued at $623,90.

Francisca Mukumbiri appeared for the State.