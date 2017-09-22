Arrest tsikamutandas: Mnangagwa

Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for the arrest of witch-hunters, commonly referred to as tsikamutandas, describing their practice as unlawful.

BY VENERANDA LANGA

Mnangagwa made the call during Parliament’s question-and-answer session on Wednesday after Emma Muzondiwa (MDC-T MP Proportional Representation) asked if government policy allowed for tsikamutandas to sniff out alleged witches in rural communities in exchange for beasts.

“It is unlawful for tsikamutandas to do what they do, which is witch-hunting,” he said.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs, which is responsible for law and order, should arrest such people, and these matters have been reported at executive level and a directive has been given to the Ministry of Home Affairs to suppress and arrest those practicing tsikamutandas.”

Meanwhile, Gokwe MP Dorothy Mhangami (Zanu PF) yesterday said the proposed Teaching Professions Council Bill to regulate the teaching profession should prescribe punitive penalties for educationists found guilty of abusing pupils.

Mhangami said it would also be appropriate to recognise the good efforts of some teachers, especially in rural schools, where pupils have recorded high pass rates.

She was contributing to debate on a motion on President Robert Mugabe’s speech during the official opening of Parliament last week.

