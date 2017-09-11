Source: ARV shortages: Activist speaks out | Newsday (National)

THOUSANDS of people living with HIV and Aids (PLHIV) have had to grapple with a week’s supply of drugs following acute shortages of second line antiretroviral drugs in the country over the past weeks. This has cast aspersions over Zimbabwe’s capacity to meet the UN ambitious new global targets called the 90-90-90 which dictate that 90% of people living with HIV and Aids should have been tested and 90% getting treated, with 90% of them achieving viral suppression by 2020.

Activists in Zimbabwe are up in arms over the situation, which they claim if left unaddressed could expose over a million people on anti-retroviral treatment to severe health complications.

Health minister David Parirenyatwa has allayed the fears of drug shortage, but PLHIVs are not amused.

Last week, NewsDay (ND) health reporter, Phyllis Mbanje spoke with ZNNP+ Harare provincial chairperson, Charles Kautare (CK), who spoke on the race for survival, the fear of defaulting on treatment and ultimately developing resistance.

ND: The drug stock out is a shocking and sad reality how has it affected you?

CK: Getting a week’s supply instead of the usual three months has had such a huge impact on most people, who are now struggling to manage the revised regime. Taking ARVs consistently and on time is critical in keeping the viral load at bay and guarantees adherence.

Now these shortages will result in some people defaulting on treatment and some sharing their ARVs. If they default or delay taking their medication, they will develop resistance. It is also very inconvenient especially when you suddenly have to travel but you only have a week’s supply.

There are also transport costs that patients are now incurring by travelling every week to get their supplies.

This is in direct conflict with section 76 of the Constitution, which specifies that everyone has a right to health.

Sourcing the drugs privately is beyond us because then you would need to part with about $34 every month and yet we were used to paying $1 for the three months’ supply which was for administrative purposes only.

We should think outside the box and look at capacitating local laboratories like Caps, Datlabs and stop looking beyond the borders for drugs.

As activists and people living with HIV and Aids, we will make noise until our concerns have been heard and addressed. We are not being meaningfully involved.

ND: Explain further what you mean by meaningful involvement?

CK: We have been used to pave the way for HIV and Aids programmes, but surprisingly we are not included when it comes to making important decisions that have an impact on us. We have been used as a target audience only but we are dismissed as unschooled people and yet we have a lot to offer.

The current National Aids Council (NAC) is not representative enough and yet 10 people, including the late Auxillia Chimusoro (first woman to go public with her status) toiled, often walking long distances to make sure the disease was given attention and funding to contain it.

The way NAC is set up should be reviewed because it has become a question of a few individuals benefitting at the expense of the PLHIVs. Expensive cars and flashy lives are not a true representation of what we are dealing with.

ND: But why is it that many people are now on second line treatment which is more expensive than the first line?

CK: There are a lot of issues at play here. The most critical however is adherence, meaning sticking to the treatment plan, observing the time you take your medication and doing it every day. There is no room for skipping or changing the times, if it is 9am, then it should be to the dot. Treatment literacy is just as important whereby we are saying the public should be empowered enough to know that taking their medication religiously is key to them staying on the first line of treatment for as long as possible.

But for some it is because they still have not disclosed and take their drugs in private. Some end up missing a dose or so. This is because family or community is still stigmatising PLHIVs.

ND: Is stigma still in issue and how widespread is it,

CK: Very much so, despite a lot of awareness. People still put labels on PLHIVs like it is their fault. Some refer to them as “best befores” and for those taking medication people refer to it as ‘juicing’. This is a challenge when people put labels because it makes it harder to adhere to treatment.

What takes the crown is when health workers stigmatise against PLHIVs. Their attitudes should change because patients will stay away from hospital if they feel they are being treated differently from other patients.

But this is despite the fact that we know that some of them travel to mission hospitals for treatment yet they are not sensitive to others in the same situation

ND: What about those who give up treatment in favour of the “faith healers” or herbalists



CK: It is plain stupidity. These charismatic pastors should not tamper with people’s lives. Medication should be taken seriously and members of the public should be able to separate issues. Many have defaulted after being told that they had been healed.

ND: You highlighted that most PLHIVs are struggling for survival, what do you propose as a solution?

CK: The economy is in bad shape but why are we still stuck with the mentality of support groups”. We should be expanding our horizons, and looking into setting up trusts, which have more capacity and breadth to do more. We need to harness the potential within individuals and work on funding concerns.



It is no secret that the Health ministry is underfunded and we have consistently failed to meet the Abuja Declaration, which compels governments to ensure that health budget is 15% of the national cake.

Why prioritise the Defence ministry when the health of the nation is at stake.

So, more efforts should be channelled towards domestic funding which is more sustainable. Already donor fatigue is setting in, we need to think outside the box.

We do not want to be pacified by food handouts. We want projects that will ensure we never have to beg.

ND: On a different note, Zambia has adopted mandatory testing for HIV and Aids, is it something that Zimbabwe should be considering?



CK: Mandatory HIV testing is a huge drawback on what we want to achieve and will only undo the hard work we have put in. The same goes for willful transmission of HIV. It fuels discrimination and stigma.

