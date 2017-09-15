Source: Back Mugabe, Grace or face axe, Zanu PF youths warned | Newsday (News)

Zanu PF youth league leader Kudzanayi Chipanga has warned that ruling party youths found supporting anyone else other than President Robert Mugabe and his wife, Grace, will be fired from the party.

By Everson Mushava

Chipanga made the threats while addressing national youth league executive members at the party’s headquarters in Harare yesterday.

He said the youths should desist from engaging in factionalism and remain focused on securing a landslide victory for Zanu PF in next year’s elections.

“We only support President Robert Mugabe and First Lady Grace Mugabe. We don’t want to see our youths being purported to be supporting anyone else,” Chipanga said.

“We are happy that as the youth, we are disciplined and we have very few cases before disciplinary hearings.

“It is, however, disturbing that we have reports from some provinces that some youths have been supporting so and so.

“We are only friends as long as we serve one master, President Mugabe, and no one else. If some of you decide otherwise, we part ways.”

Chipanga’s utterances came after Grace accused Midlands and Masvingo provinces of factionalism.

Grace last week warned Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his backers that they would go the former Vice-President Joice Mujuru’s way.

Mujuru was fired from Zanu PF over allegations of plotting to oust Mugabe.

Chipanga called on the youths to mobilise for next year’s elections, where Zanu PF says it was targeting five million votes.

He said youths now formed 60% of the country’s voting population and, therefore, should be the majority of Zanu PF voters in the next general elections.

“The President and First Lady are very happy with the work of the youth league.

“We have not rested since last year’s million-man march and now we have the youth interface rallies and will rest only after the President has been sworn in,” Chipanga said

He also revealed that the youth league had launched preparations for next year’s 21st February Movement celebrations that would be held in Nyanga and were expected to be heavily subscribed since the day had been declared a national holiday.