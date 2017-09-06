Source: Binga anthrax outbreak under control | Herald (Local news)

Thandeka Moyo Health Reporter

THE country has contained an anthrax outbreak that killed one person and infected 56 in April this year when villagers in Binga ate meat from infected dead hippos. According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, no new cases of anthrax have been reported since June.“The Ministry of Health and Child Care weekly disease surveillance report revealed that no new suspected cases of anthrax were reported during the week ending 20 August 2017,” reads the report.

“The cumulative figures for anthrax are 57 cases and one death.” Anthrax is a life-threatening infectious disease caused by bacteria that normally affects animals.

Anthrax-infected hippos started dying from March 27 this year and some people ate meat from their carcasses after they were found dead in Binga’s Mlibizi area.

Chief Saba of Binga had urged the Government to help urgently contain the anthrax outbreak which killed one person and 16 hippos in his area. He said many people including his family ate meat from the dead hippos.