Source: Boy (16) in court over demo – DailyNews Live

Tarisai Machakaire 3 October 2017

HARARE – A 16-year-old boy has been arraigned before the courts on

allegations of participating in a demonstration that rocked Harare city

centre last Friday.

Thomas Chihuri, 16, was jointly charged with Gibson Mavhunga, 48, when he

appeared before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande.

The duo is being charged with public violence. According to the State,

some of the looted property was recovered from them.

Prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on September 29, Chihuri and

Mavhunga reportedly acted in cahoots with suspected members of pressure

group #Tajamuka and allegedly caused public violence in Harare’s central

business district.

The court heard that Chihuri and his accomplices gathered at Copacabana

bus terminus armed with stones and sticks.

They reportedly began chasing after illegal money dealers who operated at

the terminus and randomly threw missiles, causing pandemonium as people

began running for safety.

Several shops were damaged as Chihuri and his accomplices allegedly threw

stones at windows and glass doors before looting various property.

A bag containing $300, cellphone accessories and wrist watches were stolen

from Joel Manyautse’s Lotus Mobile Shop located at corner Albion and

Chinhoyi Street.

Vintage Shop, Royal Glory, Alex Fashions, George Cellulars and various

other shops at Chinhoyi Mall were also broken into before cash and other

valuables were looted by the protesters, the court heard.

It was alleged that during the commotion, a Ford Ranger Double Cab

belonging to Zanu PF legislator Shadreck Mashayamombe – which was parked

along Leopold Takawira Street – suffered a shattered windscreen.

A Ford Fiesta which was parked opposite Harare Main Post Office belonging

to Zanu PF Harare province headquarters administrator Claude Muzanenhamo

had all windscreens shattered.

The court heard that Harare Police Reaction Group attended the scene and

arrested Chihuri and Mavhunga while their alleged accomplices escaped from

the scene.

According to State papers, the exact value of stolen and damaged property

is yet to be ascertained.