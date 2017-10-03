Source: Brainworks to list on JSE – DailyNews Live

BUSINESS WRITER 3 October 2017

HARARE – Zimbabwe-focused investment and advisory company, Brainworks, has

been given the greenlight to list on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange Main

Board.

In making the move, the company is aiming to have access to a deeper pool

of more liquid capital to help push growth in its portfolio of financial

services, real estate and hospitality assets.

Brainworks is aiming to raise at least $25 million in the initial public

offering, which is taking place on October 13, 2017.

The Mauritius-based investment firm yesterday extended an offer to

qualifying investors to purchase up to 10 680 555 ordinary shares and

subscribe for

16 843 396 ordinary shares in the company at R11,50 per offer share.

“The proceeds of the offer will be used by Brainworks to settle interest

bearing debt, which will strengthen the group’s balance sheet and position

it for growth, and will be invested in its current investee assets to

enhance future revenue generation and profitability, as well as the

payment of listing expenses,” the company said.

Since its founding in 2011, the company has built up a portfolio of listed

and unlisted assets, which, at the end of 2016, had a reported gross value

of $158 million.

These include a 100 percent interest in GetSure, a life assurance company

and significant minority interests in two other financial services firms,

GetCash a mobile money transfer platform and GetBucks a deposit-taking

microfinance institution.

In the real estate and hospitality sector, Brainworks holds majority

stakes in Dawn Properties, a real estate group, and African Sun, a listed

hotel investment and management company.