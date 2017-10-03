Source: Cabinet orders GMB to accept grain transparently – DailyNews Live

Tendai Kamhungira 3 October 2017

HARARE – Cabinet has directed the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) to accept

grain from farmers in an open and transparent manner, following reports

that people were actually paying to get their grain accepted by the

country’s granary.

This comes amid reports that some grain was rejected in order for the

farmers to pay a small unaccounted fee to officials for them to accept the

product.

In a statement issued by Information minister Chris Mushohwe after Cabinet

sitting yesterday, GMB was ordered to accept all grain delivered to it.

“Following concerns over the treatment of farmers delivering grain to the

GMB by the officials thereat, Cabinet discussed the matter and resolved as

follows: to direct that the GMB should receive and accept all grain

delivered to its depots across the country in an open and transparent

manner,” Mushohwe said.

He also said that Cabinet had resolved that GMB should urgently set up

satellite depots at rural districts and service centres in order to cut

down on the transport costs that are being incurred by farmers, which will

in turn boost the amount they will receive.

Mushohwe further said Cabinet had also resolved “that the GMB should

ensure that all grain delivered to it is paid for sequentially, on a

first-come first-served basis and without bias and or self-interest.

“Furthermore, Cabinet wishes to advise that any GMB or public officials

found and or believed to be conniving or colluding with unlicensed grain

merchants to prejudice farmers and the State will be dealt with resolutely

in terms of the country’s laws.”

The country’s grain flows increased this season, following the

government’s Command Agriculture programme, which saw farmers being

supplied with inputs.

Under this programme A1 farmers, whose farm sizes average six hectares,

produced 521 588 tonnes, or 24 percent of the total crop. Old resettlement

farmers, estimated to be around 76 000, also came in with 147 068 tonnes,

or seven percent.

According to official reports, small-scale commercial producers and

peri-urban farmers produced 64 538 tonnes and 7 680 tonnes, respectively.

This was an improved development in the agriculture sector as compared to

the previous seasons, although it failed to meet the projected target.

While farmers have managed to produce a substantial amount of grain, they

have witnessed a major setback on how to sell it to the GMB, which has

resulted in the Cabinet yesterday asking members of the public to report

all malpractices to the police.