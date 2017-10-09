Source: Cabinet reshuffle must dwell on performance – DailyNews Live

Eddie Zvinonzwa 9 October 2017

HARARE – Obviously, the Daily News feels vindicated after President Robert

Mugabe confirmed – at a youth meeting on Saturday – its story on an

impending Cabinet reshuffle that was published at the end of September.

On his return from the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York

on September 25, Mugabe hinted that he might reshuffle his Cabinet to weed

out elements seen as fomenting discord in his government.

He said then that he was aware of saboteurs who wanted to incite people

against his government ahead of next year’s watershed polls – in which he

has been endorsed as Zanu PF’s presidential candidate – suggesting some of

them could be within his inner circle.

His inner circle clearly refers to those closest to him, that is, in the

cockpit which is the ruling party as well as government’s control room.

Zanu PF has a history of conflating party and government business and for

them there is no difference.

Mugabe last reshuffled his Cabinet in September 2015 as he sought to

uproot functionaries thought to have been associated with former vice

president Joice Mujuru.

But events have unfolded very fast on the ground, especially the

contentious issue of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s alleged poisoning

at the Gwanda youth interface rally in August.

The public spat between Vice President Phekekezela Mphoko – who was acting

president during Mugabe’s absence – over the same issue lately, have

stoked Zanu PF factional flames.

While Mugabe is at liberty to reassign and even fire some in his bloated

Cabinet, Zimbabweans hope he will assemble a team that has the long-term

objective of bettering the battered lives of crisis-weary Zimbabweans.

Cash shortages have led to long queues outside banks as people struggle to

access their cash from the financial institutions, despite the

introduction of bond notes last year by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

(RBZ).

Coupled with a shortage of basic commodities, the US dollar has

disappeared from the formal market and importers have turned to the

parallel market where they get it at a premium, a development which has

seen prices spiking.

Consumers jammed supermarkets purchasing goods like cooking oil

anticipating an acute shortage in the future while some were hoarding for

speculative purposes.

The country’s public hospitals have been hopping from one challenge to the

other with the shortage of basic drugs the major handicap.

These challenges are coming as a replay of what ordinary Zimbabweans

witnessed in the hyperinflation of 2008.

It is important to note that the under-performance of Mugabe’s Cabinet has

largely been a product of the speculation associated with his succession.

By refusing to name a successor, ostensibly because, he claims, the ruling

party’s constitution does not give room for that, Mugabe has left his

lieutenants fighting to position themselves in preparation for a

post-Mugabe era.

Half the time, they have been brawling, attending worthless rallies at a

time the country has been burning.

In a way, Mugabe is also to blame for the current team’s failures and

hopefully when he sits to compile a new one, the whole exercise will be

informed by the performance of individual team members in their respective

portfolios.

But again, this is politics. Mugabe will use the reshuffle to stamp his

authority on both the party and government by pushing out those he feels

belong to the wrong camp.

Zanu PF is split between two major factions the Generation 40 (G40) –

rabidly opposed to Mnangagwa taking over from Mugabe and Team Lacoste,

which is rooting for the Midlands Godfather to succeed Mugabe.

Predictably, Mugabe’s reshuffle will – this time around – be influenced by

non-State actors, some of whom have been very vocal recently about those

entrusted with Cabinet positions.

Zimbabwe’s Constitution allows Mugabe to hire and fire, which is what he

did in 2015. The only difference is that back then he could give his vice

presidents an ear.

This time around, it could be a different ball game altogether with the

axe hanging over those perceived to be “in the wrong basket”, to borrow

from Mugabe himself.

For now, let’s wait and see what the country’s chief executive officer has

to offer Zimbabweans.