Source: Catholic Church in voter mobilisation drive – DailyNews Live

Mugove Tafirenyika 28 August 2017

HARARE – The Roman Catholic Church has embarked on a massive voter

mobilisation drive to ensure the country’s youths participate in next

year’s general elections.

Speaking to the Daily News on the sidelines of the Roman Catholic

national youth conference held at Kutama last week, chairperson of the

National Catholic Youth Council Tendai Karombo, said they were guided by

this year’s Catholic bishops pastoral letter “which calls for the

participation of all in the electoral processes in choosing their own

leaders peacefully.”

“We are engaging with the youths, looking at the situation in our country,

encouraging them to be peaceful and that it is not about whose party will

win or lose but about claiming our rights to vote for whosoever we wish,”

Karombo said.

The church took advantage of the conference, which is held after every

four years, to partner organisations dealing with electoral issues such as

the Elections Resource Centre (ERC) to educate youths to participate in

the country’s political and electoral processes.

She added that working with electoral organisations, the church wanted to

“demystify the myths surrounding electoral processes” which scare youths

away from participating.

“We need to get all the parishes and get people to organise workshops,

inviting organisations working on electoral issues to teach us on what is

expected of us as youths so we can be able to partake in national

processes, including voting.

“We are Christians and our ways cannot be separated from our politics.

When you know what is expected of you as a Catholic, letting your voice

being heard through the ballot box.

“Youths need to have information about the new Biometric Voter

Registration (BVR) system and we are working with Catholic Commission for

Justice and Peace (CCJP) to make us understand how to vote from the

Catholic perspective.

“I would want to encourage youths to be the candle that lights in the

dark, promoting peace and unity, exercise the right to vote and doing so

in peace.”

In a pastoral letter released on in June, the Zimbabwe Catholics Bishops

Conference (ZCBC) slammed violence, hate speech and called on the

government to uphold the Constitution while aligning subsidiary laws to

the supreme law ahead of the watershed general elections.

The church called on citizens to register and vote, saying everyone had a

duty to elect God-fearing leaders for Zimbabwe who will in turn deliver

prosperity and not fake promises.