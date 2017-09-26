Source: Cde Chombo, Zim is on the brink | Daily News

HARARE – President Robert Mugabe’s government is so predictable: when it is exposed for its gross failings, it responds by using either knee-jerk reaction or threats against purveyors of truth — usually the country’s independent media.

Part of the reason why our government behaves in such a manner is it has, over the years, built layers of comfort in the lies that make its body kit.

It is not surprising that Home Affairs minister Ignatius Chombo in his wisdom or lack of it, on Sunday issued an infantile press statement in which he threatened the media, in essence private media and users of social media, over accurate reports of the deteriorating economic situation.

Chombo warned that it is criminal that the media is reporting about the country heading back to the gloom and doom of 2008 when local inflation hit world record levels and supermarket shelves went empty for months on end.

Chombo’s ill-advised statement betrays a very panicking government which has been exposed for its cluelessness and bankruptcy to the extent that it targets anyone who tries to tell the story of its ineptness — including the mainstream media and social media.

There is a burgeoning parallel forex market, the complete disappearance of the much-coveted United State dollar, the collapse of bond notes, skyrocketing prices of most consumer goods, shortages of fuel and drugs.

How can all these be spreading falsehoods?

In light of Chombo’s threats, the question has to be asked again as to what Zanu PF bigwigs have been doing over the past five years (or even 37 years for that matter) as Zimbabwe’s lot has got worse every year?

The kind answer to this would be to say that they have done nothing. Except to say that this is not true.

Our well-fed overlords have, all the time, been busy raping the country and pillaging from State coffers with reckless abandon, while engaging in their mindless party bloodletting. Chombo and his colleagues must be warned that their recalcitrant attitude and penchant for blaming everything on the so-called enemies of government have a limit.

Everyone except themselves, are not seeing the truth. Zimbabwe is facing the precipice and no amount of threats can change this reality.

And no one believes Chombo and his Zanu PF colleagues anymore.

In case they think we have forgotten, this is the same government that believed diesel — currently in short supply in the country — was oozing from rocks in Chinhoyi!