Source: Censorship board considers new name | Herald (Local news)

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

THE Censorship Board yesterday met various stakeholders as part of efforts to establish rapport between the board and its constituency. In addition to appraising stakeholders on the board’s mandate, the meeting also sought to propose a new name for the statutory body. Board chairperson Dr Aeneas Chigwedere — who is also former Cabinet minister, educationist and historian — said the meeting was primarily meant to raise public awareness of the board’s mandate.

“Good rapport between the board and you (stakeholders) is not determined by the attitudes and practices of the board alone, it is also determined by you. It is the board’s impression that our stakeholders do not understand us. It is also our impression that we do not really understand you. The aim behind this meeting is to create some rapport between the board and you, the stakeholders,” he said.

Cde Chigwedere said it was his hope that by the end of the meeting they would have covered some useful ground. He said the board had noted the concerns raised by stakeholders and would soon address them.

He said the idea to come up with a new name was informed by the negative connotations attracted by the current name. Cde Chigwedere said most stakeholders were both suspicious and sceptical of the board. At the meeting, board member Mr Shingai Rukwata Ndoro first spelt out the board’s mandate to the stakeholders and later invited questions. The new look Censorship Board was appointed by Home Affairs Minister Dr Ignatius Chombo in May.

Cde Chigwedere is deputised by Mrs Konzani Ncube, while other board members include police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Mrs Charity Charamba, Mrs Bona Chikore, Mrs Runyararo Magadzire, Chief Nyamukoho Samson Katsande, Mr Regis Chikowore, Mr Chenjerai Daitai, Mr Tungamirai Muganhiri and Catholic priest Father Fidelis Mukonori.