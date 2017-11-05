Source: Chimene warns Asian business people – DailyNews Live

Bernard Chiketo 5 November 2017

MUTARE – Combative minister of State for Manicaland Province Mandiitawepi

Chimene has warned that she will order the closure of Asian businesses

that are refusing to accept plastic money and demanding cash.

Speaking on the side-lines of a workshop to discuss Zanu PF’s economic

blueprint ZimAsset II and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Chimene

had no kind words for the Asian business people, labelling them “money

barons”.

“I am making this clear today that if the Indians don’t want to adopt the

new cashless system by providing swipe machines they should close shop,”

Chimene said.

She took a swipe at the Asian community for snubbing the business forum,

organised by Macro Economic and Investment Promotion, which she said was

meant to discuss developmental projects initiated by government to

stimulate economic growth.

“They own quite a number of businesses but their absence speaks volumes.

They own three quarters of businesses in the city but surprisingly, they

don’t attend these development forums,” Chimene said.

She added” “I am disappointed. I am going to engage them. They are letting

us down”.

Chimene said instead of contributing meaningfully to economic development,

the Asians were busy hoarding cash.

“Instead of coming to air their views and contribute meaningfully towards

the development of the province, they are busy hoarding money. They are

cash barons and they are afraid to mix and mingle with us.

“They think each time we call for meetings we want to expose their shoddy

deals,” said Chimene.

She also blasted the Asian community for failing to renovate their

buildings in the city, saying most of the infrastructure was in bad shape.

“Most of their buildings are so dilapidated because they were constructed

in the then Rhodesia. They don’t care because what they want is money. We

cannot have a city run by people who do not want to maintain and develop

it,” she said adding that this time around she was going to be tough and

will take them head on.

“When you drive down the main street you see dilapidated buildings and

their owners are Indians. They have all the money but they don’t want to

spend it in Zimbabwe. Where do they want to spend their money?”

“You make the money here and you don’t want to spend it here. Your

repatriate it back to your country of origin. They have to play to the

gallery or ship out,” said Chimene.