Source: Chinamasa recalled from IMF, World Bank meetings – DailyNews Live

Tendai Kamhungira 13 October 2017

HARARE – President Robert Mugabe demoted former Finance minister Patrick

Chinamasa while he was in Washington attending an annual global meeting of

Finance ministers and central bankers organised by the International

Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank.

Chinamasa, who was demoted to the ministry of Cyber Security, Threat

Detection and Mitigation, was recalled from the October 13-15 meeting,

without giving a reason for the decision.

Chinamasa was due to hold meetings in Washington ahead of the start of the

annual meeting, and was scheduled to attend a panel yesterday to discuss

risks and opportunities of technological change that was led by Jonathan

Ostry, the deputy director of the Research Department at the IMF.

Chinamasa had to rush home and missed an opening address by the World Bank

Group president Jim Yong Kim on Thursday.

Chinamasa was also due to attend the launch of the Monetary and Capital

Markets Technical Assistance Strategy Update.

Government sources said the presidency did in fact grant permission to

Chinamasa to attend the Spring Meetings, but later rescinded its decision

after the new Cabinet line-up was unveiled late on Monday.

According to government’s ministerial handbook, ministers and their

deputies must approach the president in writing two weeks before any

planned official visit abroad.

It has been confirmed that the presidency received such a request from

Chinamasa and it was submitted on time.

But on Monday, Mugabe appointed Ignatius Chombo as the new Finance

minister at a time Chinamasa was away in Washington – suggesting the

veteran Zanu PF leader was aware that the minister would be out of the

country.

Former Finance minister Tendai Biti’s opposition party, People’s

Democratic Party (PDP) said: “The man at the centre of economic decline in

the motherland is in the United States attending to meetings meant for

Treasury officials, with the shock from non-event called a reshuffle in

Zanu PF diction, poor Patrick will enjoy the longest and lonely trip back

home.

“On arrival he will be faced with an obligation to report for duty at a

ministry with no office, no desk and secretary to at least bring him a

bottle of water, falling from the highest rung of addressing press

conferences with 500 scribes at the World Bank to be a nobody waiting for

a ministerial scale salary.”

The presidency has explained the role of Chinamasa’s new portfolio.

Mugabe’s spokesperson George Charamba said the ministry was a “protective

ministry which needs to protect the interests of the State”.

“I have just been talking to the president about the role of that

ministerial portfolio and the president was very clear in his mind that he

is dealing with an emerging threat to the State of Zimbabwe, a threat that

is founded on abuse and unlawful conduct on the cyberspace and a threat

which is unusual, which is quite new and therefore which needs a

development of a new body of law,” Charamba said.

Biti’s party said that it had warned Chinamasa that he would fail in his

Finance portfolio, after he ignored advice from Biti.

“The PDP, however, has no sympathy for this chap, he must face the music,

we warned him that the reptile infested party had no respect for economics

and that he would fail, in fact we even offered him the opportunity to

practice law at Tendai Biti Law which offer he chose not to take,” Biti’s

party said in a statement.