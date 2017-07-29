Source: Chinhoyi braces for Youth Rally | Herald (Local news)

Walter Nyamukondiwa Chinhoyi Bureau—

Thousands of people are expected to converge at the Chinhoyi University of Technology grounds for President Mugabe’s fifth Youth Interface Rally. A merry mood has engulfed Mashonaland West Province ahead of President Mugabe’s Youth Interface Rally tomorrow. Youths from across the province converged in Chinhoyi yesterday to conduct a clean-up campaign as part of activities leading up to the rally.

Enthusiastic youths said the rally was a lifetime opportunity to interface with their leader and also put across their views.

“We are happy that Gushungo (President Mugabe’s totem) is coming to his home province to meet with us. He is our inspiration and such an opportunity is one to savour,” said Cde Tapiwa Chitate.

They embarked on a clean-up exercise as part of preparations for the interface rally.

Secretary for security in the national executive Cde Border Mutonhodza said the clean-up marks the start of the interface rally.

“We are ready to meet with our leader as Mashonaland West Province and the Youth Interface Rally is an opportunity for every youth to meet with the President of the country,” said Cde Mutonhodza.

Environmental Management Agency Mashonaland West provincial spokesperson Mr Munyaradzi Nhariswa applauded the youths for taking the initiative to assist the local authority to clean the town.

President Mugabe is expected to address a bumper crowd in the Mahonaland West capital.

Meanwhile, Zanu-PF youths say their interaction with President Mugabe during the ongoing Presidential Youth Interface rallies has opened a floodgate of economic opportunities for them, writes Tendai Mugabe.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Kudzanai Chipanga on Wednesday said the meetings had for the first time provided the young people with direct access to the highest office in the land.

He said President Mugabe had opened several economic opportunities for the youths during his interaction with them.

“As introspection to the Youths Interface rallies that we are having, I must highlight that the meetings are yielding the intended results,” he said.

“What we wanted as young people was to have direct access to the highest office in the land and this we have achieved. This has come as a boon for the young people as it has come with several economic opportunities.”