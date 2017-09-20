Source: Chiredzi man up for insulting cops – DailyNews Live

STAFF WRITER 20 September 2017

HARARE – A Chiredzi man has been charged with verbally insulting police

officers, after shouting in a banking hall that they were depositing cash

earned through corrupt means.

Zephania Virimai, 32, who resides in Tshovani high-density suburb in

Chiredzi, was arrested on August 1, in the south eastern town.

Virimai’s trial commenced last Thursday before Chiredzi magistrate

Tafadzwa Mhlanga. He pleaded not guilty to the charges of undermining

police authority.

He returns to court on October 4, for continuation of his trial.

Prosecutors claimed that Virimai, who is represented by Blessing Nyamaropa

of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, undermined police authority after he

allegedly insulted officers Lazarus Nyahonzo and Slyna Nyamaropa, who were

depositing some cash collected by the ZRP in its policing operations.

Nyahonzo and Nyamaropa reportedly entered the banking hall of a commercial

bank intending to deposit money into the bank.

Upon entering the bank, the ZRP officers were instructed by Kazamula

Mudhungazi, a security officer at to proceed to till number 2 to deposit

the cash.

As the ZRP officers retrieved cash from a bag, Virimai allegedly shouted:

“Mbavha idzo ngadzibvepo”, which prosecutors translated to mean “Thieves

move away from there”.

After realising that Nyahonzo and Nyamaropa were unmoved by the alleged

insult, Virimai reportedly intensified the verbal attacks by saying:

“Zvimapurisa zvinobhenga mari yecorruption”, which prosecutors translated

to mean “Rogue police officers who bank corruption money.”

Prosecutors charged that Virimai’s conduct risked engendering feelings of

hostility towards such police officers or the police force or exposing the

ZRP officers to contempt, ridicule or low esteem.