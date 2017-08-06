Source: Chitungwiza municipal employees in land scam | Herald (Crime)

Lovemore Meya Herald Correspondent

Chitungwiza Municipality continues to lose thousands of dollars to employees who fraudulently sell land, it has emerged. An audit has exposed the council’s deputy security officer Mike Chinayi who reportedly sold 2 000 square metres of land valued at $26 000 to Zaoga Forward in Faith Ministries for a mere $8 000. Council only received $2 700 for the stand.

Chinayi was arrested while receiving the balance at council offices in a trap.

He received $8 000 on March 19, 2015 from Zaoga FIF for stand number 9744 Manyame Park, which was altered to reflect number 8917.

Audit manager Mr Jimmy Chiundura reported to council that they intercepted a request for confirmation of full payment from a representative of the church.

“The request to confirm full payment was brought into Mr Kangwena’s office by a Zaoga FIF representative while the audit manager was analysing receipts,” he said.

“On noticing that the request had $2 700 as full payment for a 2 000 square metres stand, a full investigation was done.”

Copies of the offer letter, acknowledgement of receipts and site plan were analysed and questionnaires were circulated to Mr Dube (the then acting housing director), Mr Kangwena (accountant) and Mr Chinayi recipient of cash from Zaoga FIF).

A physical visit was done to the stand in company of Mr Kandawasvika (the survey technician).

Chitungwiza caretaker commission chairperson Mr Madzudzo Pawadyira ordered town clerk Mr George Makunde to act on the issue.