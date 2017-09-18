Source: Chombo calls for unity | Herald (Local news)

Walter Mswazie Herald Correspondent

ZANU-PF Secretary for Administration Cde Ignatius Chombo has urged party members to remain united ahead of the 2018 general elections.

Addressing Masvingo provincial executive at Masvingo Polytechnic yesterday, Cde Chombo said the members should emulate the late two heroines, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Senator Shuvai Mahofa and the late Vice President Dr Simon Muzenda’s wife, Ambuya Maud Muzenda who preached peace and unity.

“This is the first major meeting after the death of the two heroines Senator Mahofa and Amai Muzenda who preached peace and unity,” he said. “We want to see how Masvingo members follow these teachings the two heroines were preaching in the province. Chikoforo, as Senator Mahofa was known, is no more, but you should stick to her words of peace and unity,” he said.

Cde Chombo urged party members to register as voters during the Biometric Voter Registration exercise underway so that the party knows the exact number of voters it has.

“You should all register so that we know the figure we have as a party before we go for elections. People are registering at cell level and that will be easier for us to know the number of registered voters in our party,” he said.

Speaking at the same occasion Zanu-PF secretary for war veterans Cde Sydney Sekeremayi warned war veterans in Masvingo against associating themselves with Christopher Mutsvangwa, who was expelled from the party.

“We have five war veterans, who were expelled from the party for disrespecting party leadership. We have Mutsvangwa, Victor Matemadanda, Douglas Mahiya, Honest Moyo and Nhando. These are no longer with the party and no one should associate with them,” Cde Sekeramayi said.

He called on war veterans in Masvingo to foster unity and rally behind President Mugabe and Zanu-PF as there was no difference between the party and freedom fighters.

“You cannot separate Zanu-PF with war veterans. The two are one, if one attempts to attack the party leadership, he will be expelled from the party like what happened to those five members led by Mutsvangwa,” he said.

National party political commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere said he was impressed by the number of members who voted for President Mugabe in 2013 and challenged Masvingo members to surpass the figures.

“I was impressed with the 2013 figures and I hope this time around you will do more in Masvingo Province. You should bury the opposition here as there is no MDC-T to talk about. Opposition is finished,” Cde Kasukuwere said.

Provincial chairman Cde Ezra Chadzamira said Masvingo would remain united and rally behind the leadership of President Mugabe.

“We agreed that unity is very important. We may have differences here and there, but we are united and we are fully behind President Robert Mugabe. We are prepared to work as a unit,” Cde Chadzamira said.