Source: Chrome exports up 500 percent | Financial Gazette (News)

RAW export volumes jumped by over 500 percent to 334 000 tonnes in the first seven months of 2017, from 55 000 tonnes over the same period last year, driven by Chinese demand, the e (MMCZ) has said.

In value terms, chrome ore exports accounted for $53 million as at July 31, 2017, from $4,2million during the same period last year.

During the period under review, high carbon ferrochrome exports stood at 171 000 tonnes valued at $182 million, a significant improvement compared to 64 000 tonnes valued at $41 million during the same period in 2016.

Zimbabwe has the world’s second largest chrome reserves and last year exported 284,943 tonnes, earning the country $31 million.

It exported 149,000 tonnes of high carbon ferrochrome which raked in $115 million.

The MMCZ says it is aiming to double chrome ore exports this year from 285 000 tonnes in 2016 to 550 000 tonnes.

The Chinese market has been the country’s preferred chrome destination although prices of base metals have remained subdued in the Asian country, slowing down activity on exports.

MMCZ deputy general manager for marketing, Masimba Chandavengerwa, said mineral performance to date was pointing at better output and export revenue.

“MMCZ is aiming to more than double exports of raw chrome from 285 000 tonnes exported in 2016 to 550 000 tonnes in 2017. Judging by performance year-to-date, the target is achievable,” he said.

He however pointed out that there was need to capacitate the small scale miners to increase production to meet both local and international demand.

There has been debate over export of raw chrome, with some government officials arguing that raw chrome exports were prejudicing the country of increased revenue which could have been earned by value addition.

Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Walter Chidhakwa, is pushing for the local beneficiation of chrome.

In 2011, government banned the export of raw chrome ore in a bid to trigger local processing.

Announcing the lifting of the ban in 2015, Chidhakwa said it had negatively affected all small-scale chrome ore producers and failed to create opportunities for smelters to invest in new technology for expanded value addition and beneficiation.

He, however, hinted at the possibility of reinstating the ban yet again last year, citing the huge difference in the export earnings of chrome ore and high carbon ferrochrome, which rakes in higher proceeds.