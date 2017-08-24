Source: Climate fund avails $1,5m to Zimbabwe | Herald (Local news)

Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe Reconstruction Fund has disbursed $1,5 million to Government for programmes aimed at strengthening the country’s capacity to integrate climate change considerations into development activities in agriculture and other sectors. Speaking at a workshop on the National Determined Contribution Methodology and Work Plan, Climate Change Management Department director, Mr Washington Zhakata said Government was receiving the Climate Change Technical Assistance (ZIM-CLIM) through the World Bank.

“The objective of ZIM-CLIM is to contribute to the strengthening of the Government of Zimbabwe’s capacity to integrate climate change considerations into planning, design and implementation of development activities in agriculture and sustainable land management, forestry and energy sectors,” he said.

“The focus of technical assistance is on filling critical knowledge gaps in these sectors and turning existing knowledge into concrete investment plans that can be financed by both climate and development mechanisms.”

The NDCs detail the country’s climate goals, targets and actions to implement the Paris Agreement and national developmental aspirations.

Mr Zhakata said the workshop was organised in an effort to contribute towards the global temperature goal of holding the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2 degrees celsius above pre-industrial levels.

He said the goal was to limit the temperature increase to 1,5 degrees celcius above pre-industrial levels so as to reduce the risks and impacts of climate change as pronounced in the Paris Agreement which Zimbabwe has since ratified.

Mr Zhakata said the Office of President and Cabinet had already established a High Level Coordination Committee to oversee the implementation of the NDC’s hence signifying Government’s commitment.

Zimbabwe is one of the 195 countries that submitted, under the Paris Agreement, their intended Nationally Determined Contributions to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The Zimbabwe Reconstruction Fund is a country-specific umbrella type multi-donor trust fund approved by the World Bank to contribute to the strengthening of Zimbabwe’s systems for reconstruction and development with a focus on stabilisation and reform, reconstruction, development and poverty alleviation.

The fund is said to be instrumental in the implementation of the World Bank’s Interim Strategy Note for Zimbabwe and supporting the country’s economic blueprint, Zim-Asset.

At the beginning of 2016, contributing donors for the Fund comprised of Denmark, European Union, Norway, the State and Peace Building Fund, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.