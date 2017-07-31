Source: ‘Corruption, roadblocks major threats to tourism’ | Newsday (news)

STAKEHOLDERS in the tourism industry have cited corruption, police’s innumerable roadblocks, lack of a travelling culture by locals and the public’s negative perception towards local products as major factors affecting efforts to rebrand Zimbabwe as a safe tourist destination.

by TAFADZWA KACHIKO

This came out during a Zimbabwe Image Management workshop held in Bindura on Friday. The workshop was a follow-up to similar stakeholder engagement meetings in Harare and Bulawayo by the Tourism ministry’s national branding, communications and business development department.

Bindura Rural District Council chief executive officer, Savie Munoriarwa said there was need to tackle public and private sector corruption to rebuild the country’s battered image.

“There is need to deal with corruption decisively. (My) hair has grown white (as I keep) talking about this. It’s everyone’s responsibility,” she said.

Bindura University of Science Education’s peace and governance lecturer, Jeffery Kurebwa, accused the government of only targeting small fish in its efforts to curb corruption.

“There is no action on the ground showing that government is serious about ending corruption. We only hear small fish being caught. What’s happening to the big fish? Those issues need to be addressed to promote the brand Zimbabwe,” he said.

Kurebwa also lamented the huge number of roadblocks, which he said were driving away tourists

“The ministry has tried to promote Zimbabwe as a peaceful destination, but imagine, you are coming from South Africa to Victoria Falls, how many roadblocks do you come across? I travelled from Bindura to Madziva, a distance of less than 40km and there were five roadblocks. What would you say as a foreigner?” he said.

Tourism ministry official, Ebinezel Mucheka, said the lack of a travelling culture was also affecting nation branding under tourism.

“Domestic tourism is almost on its knees due to poor attitudes towards travelling. We need a culture of supporting the nation by visiting our own seven wonders of the world such that when we meet a foreigner we will advertise them better,” he said.

Coordinator for Ubuntu/Way/Nzira yeHunhu Culture Trust, Luta Shaba, said the failure to appreciate local product such as traditional foodstuff, herbs and dances was detrimental to the development of the tourism sector.

“A lot of us are happy taking Chinese herbs and fail to appreciate those indigenous. As part of cultural tourism we should promote the local herbal treatment. You can have tourists attending lobola ceremonies, bira and nhimbe,” she said.