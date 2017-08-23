Source: Cosatu wants Grace banned in SA – DailyNews Live

Gift Phiri 23 August 2017

HARARE – First Lady Grace Mugabe could be banned from ever entering South

Africa if that country’s powerful trade union federation and opposition

groups get their way in their bids to have the decision to grant her

diplomatic immunity overturned.

Grace was granted diplomatic immunity by the South African government last

Saturday after spending close to a week holed in Johannesburg as police

wanted to arrest her over allegations she severely assaulted a 20-year-old

model Gabriella Engels whom she found with her sons – Robert Junior and

Chatunga Bellarmine – at a luxury hotel in Sandton on August 13.

Powerful trade union federation, Cosatu wants Grace to be declared a

prohibited immigrant (PI) – a decree that would mean if she ever sets her

foot in South Africa, she would be swiftly deported.

“Ms Grace Mugabe should be banned from ever coming into this country,”

said Sizwe Pamla, the Cosatu national spokesperson in a damning statement

yesterday.

“Our government’s camouflaged surrender and cowardice is shameful. We are

turning into a Banana republic very fast because of our government’s

misdirected idealism.”

This comes as South Africa’s main opposition party, the Democratic

Alliance, called for a parliamentary inquiry into South Africa’s decision

to let Grace leave.

Pamla said the decision by the Department of International Relations

minister Nkoana-Mashabane was “disgraceful and a camouflaged surrender.”

“This makes a mockery of our rule of law and the principle of equality

before the law. It is clear now that the citizens of this country cannot

be guaranteed protection by this government.

“This ill-thought decision is proof that our so called exceptionalism is

an amount of scale, not of quality anymore.

“While we agree that government has every right to maintain healthy

relations with our neighbouring countries but this should not be done at

the expense of South African citizens. We cannot allow the political

anarchy and vandalism of the Mugabe-led administration in Zimbabwe to be

imported into our country,” fumed Pamla.

Cosatu is considered a strong ally of the ruling African National Congress

(ANC) as they are part of an alliance which also involves the South

African Communist Party (SACP), a relationship which dates back to the

struggle for South Africa’s independence during the apartheid era.

The demand by the powerful trade union federation to declare Grace a PI

leaves the ANC in a spot of bother, given that the ruling party needs

Cosatu’s vote-gathering ability, especially among the poor, to retain

control of many cities and provinces in the forthcoming polls in Africa’s

largest economy.

The civil rights watchdog AfriForum legal representative Willie Spies said

“the granting of diplomatic immunity to her is however not the end of the

matter.”

Spies said AfriForum has already given notice that the organisation will

assist Engels in bringing a review application in order to set aside the

decision to grant diplomatic immunity to Grace.

“The fight for justice for Zimbabwe and for Miss Engels will therefore go

ahead until it is won,” Spies said.

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, an alliance of 300 civic groups, said

Grace’s alleged violence in South Africa was part of a growing trend made

possible by a sense of impunity.

“We hold that her decision to seek diplomatic immunity was baseless and

unwarranted and only serves to entrench a culture of impunity,” the

coalition said.

“Grace Mugabe’s violence continues to bring disrepute to our nationhood as

Zimbabweans compromising our stature in the Sadc region, Africa and the

global community.”