Source: Council begins hunt for substantive town clerk | Herald (Local news)

Innocent Ruwende Senior Reporter

Harare City Council has started the process of appointing a substantive town clerk with Mayor Bernard Manyenyeni saying council is seeking a strategic business leader to turn around the fortunes of the city. The local authority has since flighted advertisements and expects to complete the process soon.

“The job is looking for a strategic business leader who has the heart and pace to change the council and city. The successful candidate will most likely be able to work in a similar role anywhere in the world. The hunt is for global competences,” said Councillor Manyenyeni.

“The succession process for the position of town clerk has taken over 30 months and we are still without a substantive chief executive officer. We have faced problems as Mr James Mushore could not be allowed to carry on as town clerk.”

Clr Manyenyeni said the city was hoping to attract right candidate for the good of the city.

The city is parting ways with former NMBZ Bank chief executive Mr James Mushore, who will smile all the way to the bank, as the municipality owes him over $165 000 in salary arrears and benefits for just sitting at home.

Mr Mushore signed a two-year contract with Harare City Council on April 1, last year before being sent on forced leave a week later after Government rescinded the appointment.

Several cases were then instituted before the courts and two of them are still pending.

According to recent minutes of the Human Resources and General Purposes Committee, council appeared in few instances before a labour officer attempting to amicably resolve the matter with Mr Mushore, but they could not agree.

The parties argued the matter and are awaiting the labour officer’s ruling.

Council agreed that the issue relating to Mr Mushore status had taken long to be concluded and it was desirable that council fill in the position of town clerk.

Last year, the city carried out controversial interviews for town clerk which included psychometric tests and it was reported that some of the city’s directors who applied for the job were not invited for interviews.