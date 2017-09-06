Source: Court withholds ruling on Kwese TV – DailyNews Live

Tendai Kamhungira 6 September 2017

HARARE – The High Court yesterday withheld ruling on whether an

application by Econet Group’s pay television service, Kwese TV, in which

it is challenging the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (Baz) over an

operating licence, was urgent or not.

This comes after Baz declared Kwese TV illegal and warned the company

against providing services without a licence.

The development could set the stage for another bruising legal battle

between Econet and President Robert Mugabe’s government, which lost a

highly-publicised battle against the telecoms, media and technology

group’s founder, Strive Masiyiwa, in 1998.

Econet Media last week announced the introduction of Kwese TV in Zimbabwe,

to compete with the country’s sole State-owned television station as well

as Naspers’ Multichoice.

Indications were that Kwese TV would rise on a third party licence held by

Dr Dish.

However, in a statement issued by Baz chief executive officer Obert

Muganyura, Dr Dish’s licence had long been revoked after the company

failed to launch a service.

Kwese TV approached the High Court last week on an urgent basis demanding

the reversal of a decision by Muganyura.

In the application, Dr Dish is the applicant, while Baz and Muganyura are

the respondents.

By the time of going to print last night, High Court judge Charles Hungwe

had not yet delivered his ruling on the urgency of the matter, and both

parties’ legal counsels, Beatrice Mtetwa for the applicant and Thembinkosi

Magwaliba for the respondents confirmed the development.

“I am not aware if the ruling has been made because judgment was reserved

and the judge said that the ruling would be ready by today but nothing has

been communicated as yet,” Magwaliba said yesterday.

The matter was heard on merits after the judge dismissed a preliminary

point that had been raised by Muganyura, in which he claimed that the

application had been brought at the wrong court. He argued that the

application must have been made at the Administrative Court as opposed to

the High Court.

Dr Dish argued in court papers that Muganyura’s actions, without board

approval, are ultra vires the powers vested in him, adding that his

decision threatened 1 635 jobs and 24 145 subscribers.

“Monetary loss exceeding $1,4 million including staff costs at the rate of

$979 500 per month (and) loss of projected revenue for the months of

August and September amounting to $2,4 million at the rate of $88 000 a

day (and) the risk of 1 635 jobs (and) the risk of a write-down of more

than $4,1 million already incurred in the purchase of set-top boxes (as

well as) great inconvenience to the 24 145 customers, who were enjoying

the service and 7 259, who had applied,” Dr Dish executive chairperson

Nyasha Muzavazi said in his founding affidavit.

The Mugabe government, which has a stranglehold on the country’s

broadcasting sector, would be particularly wary of new entrants into the

industry, months ahead of the 2018 elections.

Although some Zimbabweans have access to Multichoice programming, many

cannot afford the service.

Kwese TV’s entrance could significantly reduce the cost of accessing media

alternatives.

Media surveys suggest that the majority of Zimbabweans still rely on the

State-controlled Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) radio and

television channels for news and information.

The State has, in recent years, issued radio licences to entities

connected to the ruling party and government in a bid to provide a veneer

of plurality.

Zimbabwe, with its one national television station, lags behind the rest

of the continent in broadcasting plurality, despite being the second

African country – after Nigeria – to see the introduction of a television

service in 1960.

Television was only introduced in South Africa in 1976, nearly two decades

after Zimbabwe.

Dr Dish argued in the application that Muganyura’s actions without warning

were a violation of the applicant’s and ordinary Zimbabweans’ freedom of

expression and the media.

On the other hand, Muganyura said that Dr Dish was licenced at its own

instance to provide My TV Africa content distribution service, before

making an amendment to BosTV in terms of Section 15 of the Broadcasting

Services Act (Chapter 12:06).

“On October 12, 2016, first respondent (Baz) served applicant (Dr Dish)

with a letter requesting applicant to show cause why its licence should

not be cancelled on the basis that applicant had ceased to provide the My

TV Africa licenced service and had failed to pay licence fees for the past

three years,” Muganyura said.