Cowardice, stubbornness behind Zim’s demise

Eric Chiriga 31 October 2017

HARARE – I have always believed that part of the fundamental duties or

responsibilities of any leader – be it in the corporate, political and

even social sphere – is to be able to speak the truth and accept it.

Leaders owe their subjects the truth and vice versa.

In our Shona culture, there are two common adages; the first one says

chokwadi hachiputsi ukama, while the other goes akuruma nzeve ndewako.

Loosely translated, the first one simply means “speaking the truth can

never break friendship” and the other would mean; “the one who forewarns

you is your true ally”.

In any crisis, accepting the truth and acknowledging your mistakes is the

first step towards solving it.

No matter how bad it is. But in Zimbabwe, a country which has been

lurching from one crisis to another, it has become apparent that failure

to fulfil the two – speaking the truth and accepting it – has

significantly contributed to the nation’s demise.

On one hand, we have political leaders who do not want to accept the

truth.

On the other, we have the corporate and business community which, for

reasons best known to them, is not really biting the bullet by telling the

politicians the painful and probably scary truth – the leadership has

failed.

That’s the brutal truth. Surely, long-suffering but immensely patient

Zimbabweans cannot continue on this path of trial and error.

The policies which the political leadership is hell-bent on pursuing have

been tried before. And they failed. Dismally.

Let’s go back in time a bit. At the height of Zimbabwe’s economic crisis

around 2006-8, adamant authorities introduced the bearer cheques. It was a

unique currency meant to curb galloping inflation, among a myriad of

economic challenges.

But the desperate move saw inflation reaching unprecedented levels, as the

cheques drastically lost value against the United States dollar by the

day.

The crisis was only managed after government reluctantly dollarised the

economy in 2009.

Without belabouring that point, let us fast-track to 2016.

In November that year, government once again found itself trapped in more

or less the 2006-8 predicament of biting cash shortages, among other

mounting economic challenges.

Hoping we would have learnt from the past painful and horrendous

experience, the authorities instead prescribed the same solution as the

bearer cheques.

This time around, they introduced the bond notes – again a unique currency

but surrogate to the US dollar.

At this point, there were two things expected from the leadership,

especially for the sake of long-suffering Zimbabweans’ plight.

It was greatly hoped that after learning the hard way from the 2006-8

disaster, government would now come up with better and pragmatic

solutions.

At the same time, the nation expected the business leaders, as stewards of

the economy, to speak out against introduction of the bond notes.

They were the most qualified to argue against the move. Alas, it was not

to be.

Driven like lambs to the slaughter house, they even endorsed and backed

the currency, knowing too well the consequences.

It was a Trojan Horse they were very familiar with.

It was a huge letdown for the masses who are now suffering from such

decisions.

And the business sector is feeling the heat too. Today, the foreign

currency crisis has deepened, giving the business community nightmares.

On the one hand, prices of basic goods have skyrocketed.

It’s getting dramatic. Just last week, a local weekly reported that the

Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) warned that Zimbabweans must brace for

more price increases, with inflation likely to touch two-digit levels.

“It is clearly evident that the country is headed for two-digit inflation

by end of year 2018,” the PBO was quoted as saying.

Steve Hanke, an economics professor at Johns Hopkins University in the

United States, has painted an even uglier picture of Zimbabwe, saying the

country is threatened by a return to precipitous price rises.

It’s time our leaders – in all spheres – reflect, look each other in the

eye and tell each other the truth.

Cowardice and stubbornness has led to the nation’s demise.