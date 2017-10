Source: Create jobs to end vending: MDC – DailyNews Live

STAFF WRITER 14 October 2017

HARARE – Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC has said vendors are unfortunate victims

of President Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF regime, and said they will not leave

the streets until the unemployment crisis has been addressed.

This comes after Mugabe complained that the streets of Harare are now very

dirty because there are too many vendors.

He likened the prevailing situation in Harare to what is happening in

countries such as Nigeria.

MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu said it is completely lost to the “Zanu PF

dictator” that the vendors who now populate Harare’s streets are a direct

result of his regime’s failed economic policies.

“Mugabe went further to order the police to physically remove these

vendors from the streets in order to bring back the sunshine status to the

city of Harare.

“What Mugabe and his cronies do not appreciate is the fact that they

cannot successfully cure a disease by merely rushing to suppress the

symptoms rather than curing the root cause of the disease.

“For as long as there are no jobs and other viable business opportunities

that are open for the majority of the people, the problem of

indiscriminate vending will simply not disappear.

“Mugabe can use all the physical might of the Zimbabwe Republic Police to

forcibly flash out vendors from the streets but, certainly, this will not

mean the plight of the majority of jobless Zimbabweans will suddenly

improve.

“Not until the economy starts to rebound and to create more job and viable

business opportunities will the problem of indiscriminate vending be

permanently and holistically addressed.”