Source: Cyclone Zanu PF ravaging Zimbabwe – NewsDay Zimbabwe November 6, 2017

The force with which the Zanu PF government is bashing Zimbabwe exceeds that of the hurricanes, typhoons or cyclones which are known for causing catastrophic damage to nations.

By Pardon Maguta,Our Reader

Zimbabwe’s woes are complex and are compounded by the Zanu PF government’s misguided policies. The country resembles a war-weary nation.

The destruction of Zimbabwe and distraction of its people from bread and butter issues to colonial and imperial history has helped breed a lost generation. Some genuinely believe the Zanu PF government lie that the country is under crippling sanctions which are hampering economic growth.

That the British and Americans want to recolonise Zimbabwe, is a first degree lie and propaganda meant to woodwink the masses into supporting a dead regime under the fear of losing sovereignty.

Such fiction and the emergence of Zanu PF factionalism has distracted the people from issues that matter.

Yet it is the excesses, error of judgment and argument of force instead of the force of argument by Prisdent Robert Mugabe and his clique that has led us to this economic and political decay.

No matter what Mugabe and Zanu PF tell the gullible, the truth is they have managed to shamelessly bring the nation to its knees through a cocktail of toxic political and economic measures which no country has ever tried to administer in the 21st Century.

Mugabe is solely responsible for the economic mismanagement and political crisis which have turned Zimbabwe into a pariah state.

In truth, cyclone Zanu PF has caused mammoth destruction to Zimbabwe which will take years to fix.

The lightning strikes have destabilised the country, reducing it to one of the worst-managed countries in the world. The decline of Zimbabwe from being one of Africa’s economic powerhouses to a country living on international donor aid is confirmation and signature of Mugabe and Zanu PF’s failure.

The status of agriculture, though on a recovery course, is not pleasing. Mining is not doing better. Diamonds are benefiting no one.

From being looted by our Look East friends to the hands of Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company and still nothing has changed.

People in Chiadzwa and Chimanimani where the bulk of the precious stones are mined have no reason to celebrate about the extraction of these gems. Manufacturing, tourism, banking, health services etc are all limping.

This is Mugabe and Zanu PF’s legacy after 37 years of uninterrupted rule. Zimbabweans have a chance to deal with Zanu PF next year.

The first step is to register to vote if you are a Zimbabwean citizen who is 18 years old and above.

That way you will stop cyclone Zanu PF once and for all.