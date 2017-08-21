Source: Cyprus hell for Zim students – DailyNews Live

Bridget Mananavire 20 August 2017

HARARE – While foreign universities are portrayed as havens of quality

education compared to those in the country, Zimbabwean students in

Northern Cyprus are going through hell.

Instead of the island being a paradise it has turned otherwise with

parents complaining that their children are suffering attacks and abuse

from the Turks, language barrier in lectures, and high expenses making

their stay horrible.

There are about 4 800 Zimbabwean students who are in Cyprus – which is

under Turkey – with reports that some went through agencies that promised

non-existent scholarships.

This also comes as the Zimbabwean parliament has reported that Zimbabwean

students there are turning to crime as they try to eke out a living.

In an incident that showed the extent of the troubles these students are

facing, Macmillan Nyamukondiwa is battling blindness following racially

aggravated assault.

Friends and family of the 27-year-old had to open a GoFundme page to help

raise -L-10 500 for an operation to restore his sight.

Nyamukodiwa left Zimbabwe for Cyprus in 2016 where he was currently

studying towards an M.Sc. in Information Systems at Near East University

in Northern Cyprus.

In June this year, Nyaukondiwa was attacked by Turkish assailants but his

friends of Turkish origin were left unharmed.

He was unlucky because stitches from previous corneal transplant came off

and this threatened vision in his right eye.

“Doctors in Cyprus stitched up his eye in a medical surgery and put him on

antibiotics but unfortunately this was in vain.

“The diagnosing doctors have recommended a corneal transplant in a

highly-specialised eye centre as it is not a straightforward case. At

present, Macmillan only has five percent of his vision. As a family we are

in the deepest of despair following these events,” the GoFundme page which

has also met half of the required amount read.

Nyamukondiwa is not the only student who has appealed for crowd funding,

several other students are also turning to the page to help them finish

their studies on the island as their parents in Zimbabwe can no longer

afford.

One parent of the students studying at Cyprus International University

told the Daily News on Sunday that if she had a choice she would withdraw

her son from the university.

“It’s now late because a year has already gone by, but I am not even

settled. I am always forking out money, to make sure my son lives

comfortably because the landlords are rough and they are always getting

them harassed by the Turkish police,” the parent who, however, could not

say her name to protect her son’s identity said.

“You know agents here paint Cyprus as this paradise but it’s not, our

children are suffering on that island. And they say lectures are in

English but not all of them are, it’s a few lecturers that can speak

English. They also say that you can use United States dollars but that’s

not the case, they use euros so everything becomes expensive.”

Another Zimbabwean who had gone to study in Cyprus will spend the next

seven years in prison after being convicted of drug dealing in the country

as he sought to earn a living illegally.

This also comes as officials in Cyprus are seemingly facing a torrid time

with Zimbabwean students studying in the island country that have turned

to prostitution and trafficking of drugs in a desperate bid to survive as

they are living on the fringes of poverty.

Parliamentary portfolio committee chairperson on Foreign Affairs Kindness

Paradza has since approached the ministry of Foreign Affairs with the view

of sending a delegation to investigate the full extent of the crimes being

perpetrated by Zimbabweans.

“Three Zimbabwean students were recently arrested, one has been given

seven years’ imprisonment over drug trafficking,” Paradza told the Daily

News on Sunday earlier.

“Some went there with false information and because of that they started

involving themselves with drugs, in prostitution, others are marrying

other nationalities for convenience. Some have been arrested for drug

trafficking.

“So we have approached the ministry to send an official delegation there

through Turkey because Cyprus is under Turkey.”