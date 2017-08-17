Source: Deny Zim’s uniformed forces voting rights: MDC – DailyNews Live

Blessings Mashaya 17 August 2017

HARARE – Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC is proposing a constitutional amendment

to bar uniformed forces from voting in a bid to uphold their impartiality.

The new Constitution okayed in a 2013 referendum ushered in Special Vote

to facilitate early voting by uniformed forces and electoral officers

assigned to duty on election day.

Senior MDC official Tapiwa Mashakada said voting will make the disciplined

forces prefer another candidate over another.

“Did you know that in Tunisia the land from which the Arab Spring began,

uniformed forces are not allowed to vote or participate in politics? They

are apolitical.

“I think we need constitutional amendment number 2 (non-partisan uniformed

service).

“To me, the Tunisian case makes sense. Defence forces should be a

professional force designed to uphold the Constitution and defend the

country chete chete (only). Voting will make them prefer others more than

others. Already there is a problem.”

Members of the Tunisian military, police and the national guard continue

to be denied suffrage.

Despite the more democratic political atmosphere of post-revolution

Tunisia, lawmakers have maintained the ban based on the new Constitution,

which calls for impartiality of the country’s security forces.

Since gaining independence in 1956, Tunisian law has held that citizens

holding posts in the security forces could not become involved in politics

or vote.

In Zimbabwe, President Robert Mugabe has maintained an iron grip on the

State’s coercive capacity, with the military openly paying homage to the

president’s political party, Zanu PF.

Efforts by the opposition during the GNU era to depoliticise,

professionalise, and establish democratic civilian oversight of the State

security apparatus were rebuffed by Mugabe.