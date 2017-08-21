Source: Destroying Mnangagwa’s enemies will not put food on the table | Newsday (Opinion)

WHILE it is commendable for the Church to pray for the country’s leadership since the Bible commands that “first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people — for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness”, it becomes worrisome when the motive for prayer is ulterior.

Editorial Comment

Of course, it is a good thing that several people gathered in Harare this week to pray for ailing Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa following a suspected food poisoning incident.

But the call to direct the prayer towards the destruction, or “scattering” of his enemies or anybody else for that matter is uncalled for, if not unfortunate.

How about praying for the unity of purpose within the country, government and/or for the Zanu PF leadership to seek God for the restoration of the country, which has been on free-fall for many years now?

Destroying Mnangagwa’s enemies would not in any way improve the lot of Zimbabweans.

Millions of Zimbabweans are suffering due to the collapse of social services, the economy, poor governance and endemic corruption.

The majority of people, unfortunately, lack the wherewithal to seek treatment across the borders when sickness strikes like what President Robert Mugabe, his lieutenants or his children, who are living it up in foreign countries at the expense of the nation.

Regrettably, the poor majority have to contend with local medical facilities that, half the time, do not have equipment or medication.

Hence, the ordinary people find themselves stuck between a rock and a hard place because few, if any, are on medical aid, and fewer have the money to purchase drugs, which are often priced beyond their reach.

Clearly, there is need for the country’s leadership to open their eyes and see the suffering that the majority of citizens are going through, and perhaps feel compassion for them so they can do the right things.

We do not condone what was done to Mnangagwa — that is if there was a hidden hand behind it. Neither do we condone the break-ins that have happened at his offices.

Our appeal, however, is that beyond praying for Mnangagwa’s safety, prayer must also be offered for that man struggling to feed his family, for that elderly woman sleeping in a bank queue so she can access her paltry pension and for that struggling vendor who has to be always on the lookout for municipal police officers as he tries to fend for his family, and the thousands of graduates out of work through no fault of their own.

All these people need prayer. It is surprising that many in the Zanu PF leadership and its rank and file pretend as though they are very prayerful and yet continue to oppress people to this extent.