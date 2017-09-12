Source: Didymus Mutasa’s legal woes mount | Herald (Top Stories)

Lovemore Kadzura Rusape Correspondent

The once powerful former State Security Minister and Zanu-PF secretary for Administration Mr Didymus Mutasa’s legal woos continue to mount after he was dragged to court by Croco Toyota for failing to settle an outstanding bill.

Mr Mutasa, who recently had his property attached over legal fees owed to a Harare law firm, is alleged to have serviced his Toyota Hilux vehicle registered in the name of his Lonekop Farm in Headlands, but failed to pay for the services.

Croco Toyota, which is represented by Harare law firm, Magwaliba and Kwirira, has since approached Rusape Civil Court seeking to recover $8 545 from the beleaguered Mr Mutasa.

“The Defendant (Lonekop Farm) sometime in November 2016 sought the plaintiff’s mechanical services,” reads the plaintiff’s declaration. “Plaintiff rendered its services and serviced the defendant’s motor vehicle, a Toyota Hilux whose Registration Number is ACR 1466.

“Despite services rendered at its instance, the defendant has not made any effort to pay the plaintiff

for those services. The amount owing for the services is in the sum of $8 545.

“Despite the demand, the defendant has failed or neglected to pay the outstanding amount. The

plaintiff, therefore, prays that costs be granted on a higher scale because it has been unnecessarily

put out of pocket in instituting these proceedings.

“Wherefore, it is prayed that the defendant be ordered to pay to the plaintiff the sum of $8 545

together with interest from the date of the issuance of the summons until the whole debt is paid up,

with costs on attorney and client scale.”

Mutasa is yet to respond to the claim.