Gabriella Engels and her friends were beaten with an extension cord — allegedly by Zimbabwe’s first lady — at the weekend.

Johannesburg, 17 August 2017 – The mother of a woman allegedly assaulted by Grace Mugabe is pleading with government not to grant her diplomatic immunity. After Mugabe failed to hand herself over to the authorities on Monday,

The women were at a hotel in Sandton when Mugabe’s two sons were reportedly in other rooms.

The police are investigating a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Engels’ mother, Debbie, says the attack was unprovoked.