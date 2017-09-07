Source: EASTERN NEWS | Zanu PF youths target party bigwigs' farms | Daily News

MUTARE – Outspoken Zanu PF chairperson for Manicaland province Mubuso Chinguno and his colleagues in the former liberation movement’s arm, have threatened to invade farms they claim are underutilised by the party’s bigwigs.

The youth league also warned that it would launch a final blitz on the remaining white farmers in the province — in remarks which are consistent with President Robert Mugabe’s address to his supporters during his first youth interface rally held in Marondera at the beginning of June.

The threats to invade farms comes as the Lands ministry has launched an audit to ascertain the use of the farms seized from thousands of white commercial farmers during the chaotic and bloody agrarian reforms in 2000.

In an exclusive interview with the Eastern News, Chinguno said youths were fed up of empty promises made by their party over the past three years.

“We have outstanding issues on land and we are not willing to go for another congress to ask for our right to land to be recognised. We have been receiving promises for the past three years.

“If need be, we are going to invade all white-owned farms and those owned by our senior leaders. It’s time to take that radical approach,” Chinguno threatened.

The firebrand youth wing leader said government should speed up the downsizing exercise of farms to create space for youths to settle.

“We are calling on government to speed up the issue of downsizing…we have a lot of top government and party officials with huge tracts of land that they are not utilising. There is no reason we should leave that as it is.

“A1 farmers are utilising their small pieces of land fully, but the big shots are keeping underutilised huge farms for pride and selfish reasons. We can’t afford that luxury,” Chinguno fumed.

He said they were also targeting white commercial farmers because many of them were corruptly being kept at the properties.

“There are many white farmers who still own farms in the province because they are being corruptly protected by senior officials in our party,” he claimed.

Mugabe has raised concern over white farmers who were using black Zimbabweans as fronts, in order to maintain ownership of their land.

Meanwhile, Chinguno has slammed war veterans for protesting against a Mugabe dynasty, saying they should not criminalise First Lady Grace Mugabe if she has ambitions to replace her 93-year-old husband.

He argued that in the United States the Bush family had a father and son (George Bush senior and junior) taking up the presidency while Jeb Bush was governor, but accusations of a family dynasty have not been raised.

“We are worried about the rogue war veterans.

“We hear them saying Mugabe wants to create a dynasty but when Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was elevated there was a vacancy in Chirumhanzu-Zibagwe which was filled by his wife Auxillia.

“Why did the same people remain quiet if they are against a wife succeeding her husband? This has also happened in Argentina.

“Botswana too had a father and later, son leading the country, the Bush family in the USA and Kabilas in the DRC,” Chingunu argued.

“We should not try to criminalise ambition . . . everyone in life aspires to get a better position.

“If she (Grace) has ambition to become president then there should not be anything wrong with that because it’s her constitutional right. These rogue war veterans should not demonise her for that,” Chingunu said.

Disaffected veteran of the country’s liberation struggle have been rowing with the First Family ever since they issued a damning communiqué against the 93-year-old leader last year in July.

The war veterans have publicly expressed their desire to see Mnangagwa succeeding Mugabe as leader of Zanu PF and the country.

Secretary-general of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) —Victor Matemadanda — is currently standing trial for insulting Grace after he was arrested for wearing a T-shirt with message the authorities said insulted the president.

Grace, however, is rumoured to be privately holding ambitions of succeeding her increasingly frail husband although a faction fighting to stop Mnangagwa’s bid — Generation 40 — has recently appeared to punt Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi as its preferred candidate.

Chipanga joins Assegai Crew

SUNGURA maestro Hosiah Chipanga’s son, Donewell ‘Curtis Mayne’ Chipanga, has joined top local group Assegai Crew.

The young Chipanga — a song writer, rapper and music producer — also plays the lead guitar in his father’s Vaparidzi VeShoko Band.

“Assegai Crew invited me to work with them after I took up a guitar and free-styled during one of their shows and it so happened that they were also looking for a lead guitarist. They didn’t even know who I was initially,” Chipanga told the Daily News.

The self-taught guitarist, who surprised his father with his playing skills when he thought he was only adept at rap, said he only took a week to rehearse with Assegai Crew before they started embarking on shows.

“My true home, however, remains with my father so I told them that if there is a clash I’ll not let my father down,” he said.

Assegai Crew burst onto the music scene in 1997 with their hit debut album called Zvese Mari which had the popular track Mai Bhoyi (Kanyama Karipi).

The group plays a genre they term Ragga Manyika entailing the young musician to play differently from the local Sungura genre.

The Crew’s founding member, Silas Makumbe, is now fronting the band and has been fighting to re-establish its lost grandeur following the death of most of its co-founders at the turn of the millennium.

The band made a comeback in 2014 with album titled Tauya He.

It got considerable airplay but did not match their first album.

They are now working on another album that will be released soon.

Local promoter, Boniface Nyamanhindi, who runs Club Mandisa has been lending the band considerable support in rekindling its popularity.

Wife burns hubby’s privates over atm card

A MAGISTRATES’ court here has slapped an abusive woman with 30 months in prison after she scalded her husband’s privates over control of his bank card.

Rumbidzai Chakamba, 30, of 217 Zesa Urban Depot, was convicted on her own plea of guilt by magistrate Innocent Bepura.

He initially sentenced her to 36 months in prison before suspending six months for five years.

The State said Chakamba had a misunderstanding with her husband, 47-year-old Phineas Chaengeni, on July 29, at around 1900 hours over control of his bank card.

Chakamba stopped Chaengeni from leaving with the card, accusing him of spending money on prostitutes before twice pouring hot water on him for refusing to hand over the bank card.

He cried for help and she then poured cold water on him.

Chaengeni suffered burns to the neck, chest, abdomen and genital region.

Matthew Chimutunga prosecuted.

Lecturer invents unique stove

A MUTARE Polytechnic College body work lecturer has invented a unique four-in-one charcoal or sawdust powered stove.

Named Brastogen, a hybridised term for being a braai stand, stove, geyser and oven, the appliance found fame at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

It has two water tanks on either side that act as geysers, an oven, and a three-plate stove whose top can be removed to make it a braai stand.

“I took the idea from the Dutch-ovens which we used to build in the rural areas, but were immovable,” the inventor, Magetsa Paundi, told the Daily News.

Magetsa said he was already taking orders and made supplies to Botswana.

“We have been receiving orders since our exhibition at the ZITF,” Paundi said.

The appliance is a low budget product made from scrap metal and can be powered by burning saw-dust, which is cheap and abundant in Mutare.

The innovation is also ideal for Zimbabwe in general.

Apart from reducing fuel consumption, the device also significantly reduces cooking time as well as heating water, as it would perform numerous processes simultaneously using the same heat source.

Paundi, however, said although they are currently using scrap metals, the device efficiency could be improved by using cast-iron, which is also a low cost material.

At the moment, the device is retailing at around $600 and is mass produced.

Paundi has previously produced a four-in-one garden tool that could be used as a spade, axe, hole and mattock.

“It was not mass-produced like we are now doing with this,” he said.

Marume challenges bodybuilders

FOUR-time Mr Zimbabwe champion Givemore Marume has challenged local bodybuilders to take the sport as a profession and strive to land corporate endorsements and sponsorship deals.

A humble personality and gentleman on and off the stage, Marume said these are the qualities that made him attract corporate partners during his illustrious career.

Speaking to the Daily News during last weekend’s inaugural IFBB Manicaland Classic in Mutare, he encouraged bodybuilders to keep their feet in the gym and continue to work hard for rewards which will certainly come.

“As a bodybuilder, you need to develop a gentle personality. Once someone is free and more of a gentleman or lady to the corporate world they will entrust that person with their brand. …You have to be a gentle giant. Not tough looking, but soft looking,” Marume said.

Bodybuilding has been suffering from poor publicity particularly in small towns where the sport and martial arts skills are associated with violent conduct.

“I think that image is a problem of small towns. Look at him (Reigning Mr. Zimbabwe, Paul Goredema), he looks so gentle but he can lift the heaviest weight in this world,” Marume said.

Manicaland Classic fitness category winner Chamunorwa Marange admitted that athletes needed to put more efforts in rehabilitating their image for business to embrace them.

“We need to work on our image and we need to continue charming the business community so that they can work with us more,” he said.

Despite having the looks and being the current Mr. Zimbabwe Fitness, Mr. Iron Man Fitness and Marume Classic Fitness champion, Marange is yet to land any endorsement because of the industry’s detachment from the sport.

His runner-up on the day Givemore Kamuronjo, who trains at Hard Core Fitness in Harare’s Mabvuku suburb, said his only corporate sponsor was the gym.

“Everything is being taken up by musicians even in areas bodybuilders would do well like in fashion and food industries,” Kamuronjo said.

Manicaland Body Building and Fitness secretary general Sibangani Guzha said they were hoping to address the gap by running contests more professionally and engaging the corporate world on behalf of the athletes.

“We are hoping that if we host our events in places the corporate world respect and run everything transparently as well as bring athletes from across the country it will convince businesses to want to be associated with him,” Guzha said.

Artisanal gold miners descend on Arda Transau

HUNDREDS of artisanal gold miners have descended on Arda Transau following rich gold deposit discoveries in the area, crowding out families relocated to the area from Chiadzwa.

The gold rush in the community, particularly Mbada Village, which has been joined by locals, is reminiscent of the 2006 diamond craze in Chiadzwa, which led to the displacement of villagers as mining companies moved in.

Roads to Arda Transau are now jammed daily with artisanal miners with picks, shovels and mineral detectors, heading to the area.

Arda Transau Relocation Development Trust (ATRDT) member, Tawanda Mufute, said the alluvial gold deposits were discovered by gold miners who work along the Mutanda mountain range, and they have been secretly mining on the pretext that they were exploring.

“Repeat visits to the same spot raised suspicion from youths in the area, who went in to investigate and noticed that they were actually mining.

“There were misunderstandings at first which almost turned violent but they later resolved to work together, triggering an influx of miners to the area,” Mufute said.

While the gold rush is offering some relief to the community, which for years has been sliding into heart wrenching poverty that was pushing young men into crime, women into prostitution and forcing children to miss school to sell firewood to supplement their meagre families’ income, they are not entirely happy.

Their biggest fear is a repeat of the chaos that characterised the Chiadzwa diamond rush — coupled with government brutality in securing the fields, violent crime, prostitution and an increase in social ills.

Samson Mukwada, a local who has joined the gold rush, told the Daily News that “this has just allowed us to breathe a little but we know it will not offer us permanent relief to the economic crisis brought upon us by relocation”.

Some families have often survived on salt-spiced anthill soil and water, with the number of malnourished adults and children increasing, which was witnessed by this paper’s crew.

Households without income earning members have been the hardest hit and have been forced to sell their livestock.

The promised livelihood projects that included bringing in water for irrigation from Osborne Dam have not materialised.

Elderly locals, who are unable to join the mining activities, are cashing in on the gold rush by selling food to the illegal artisanal miners.

“I wish I was still young and able otherwise I’m resigned to selling food to at least get something from this,” an elderly Rudo Mavhiza said, as she ambles on with a basket of home-made doughnuts.

On the other hand, young panners are making a killing, as some are making almost $100 daily.

Mufute said “people with metal detectors are making the work a lot easier for the panners as they offer the technology and demand a 50 percent share of the detected gold which people gladly accept”.

Gold dealers are paying an average of $38 per gramme for the yellow metal.

With the illegal mining taking place just 500 metres from Wellington Primary School in the Mbada area, there is also concern over the potential disruption of school activities.

Mary Chitsiku, a middle-aged woman who is also a food vendor, said while she was happy to get something from the gold rush, she was concerned that some school going pupils who have joined in may not want to continue their studies.

“We hope that schoolchildren will resist the temptation to stay in the pits when schools open,” Chitsiku said.

These were also the concerns raised by a tease report by ATRDT which said because of the close proximity of mining activities to settlements “young children could be exposed to drug abuse with adolescent boys likely to live school to join the gold rush”.

The report also raised concern that girls might be lured into indulging in transactional sexual activities for money.

There are also concerns over the environmental degradation and there will be no one to reclaim the land according to the ATRDT report.

“Great damage is done to the land so as no one reclaims it after this activity; great danger to livestock for many pits will be left uncovered; and soil erosion since it’s done on mountain slope,” are some of the environmental concerns raised by the brief report.

It also noted the potential for the desecration of graveyards which lie only 50 metres from current illegal mining operations.

Diamond cartels target ‘spiritualist’

A controversial Chiadzwa “spiritualist”, who has been leading rituals to cleanse the diamond fields, has sensationally claimed that illegal diamond cartels are targeting him.

Matthew Mundondo, who is also in-charge of exhumation of graves from the diamond fields and relocation to the Chitangazuva reburial site, said he has received death threats.

“Can you imagine the security coming to me to complain that the rituals I’m performing are frustrating them from accessing the fields? Those are not words I would expect from law enforcers…yet we want diamonds to benefit the whole nation.

“…a lady who runs a diamond ring here even threatened to shoot me with an AK47 rifle.

“This place has become so dangerous but I’m a spiritualist…our guardian spirit will deal with them,” Mundondo said.

He warned illegal diamond dealers to stay out of the fields or face the wrath of the guardian spirits.

“I want to give a big warning to trespassers in Chiadzwa that the rituals that we performed both traditionally and spiritually will fight for our diamonds,” he said.

He warned that there will continue to be mishaps, as long as diamonds are being extracted illegally.

“Stop illegal mining. Who are these illegal diamond diggers and dealers paying access fees that should be given to the Chiadzwa family by everyone who wishes to mine in our area?

“Trespassers will be prosecuted by our spiritual guardians, especially those who do not subscribe to the philosophy of chabomha (traditional income tax or residual income fees),” Mundondo said.

He said Marange people in particular should not set foot in Chiadzwa due to the traditional relations that saw the area being handed over to the Muusha chieftainship to appease avenging spirits following the murder of a family member by the Maranges.

“Respect Chiadzwa traditional and spiritual rituals and issues otherwise, many more will perish in the water…

“Marange people must not come into Chiadzwa because they are murderers,” he said.