Source: ED sacking creates Mugabe dynasty – NewsDay Zimbabwe November 8, 2017

OPPOSITION parties yesterday said the recent expulsion of Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa was part of President Robert Mugabe’s grand scheme to create a dynasty by elevating his wife First Lady Grace to the presidium.

BY BLESSSED MHLANGA/OBEY MANAYITI

MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora said it was clear that Mugabe now viewed the country as his personal property where he would appoint all his family members to top government positions without considering the repercussions of such a move.

He, however, warned opposition parties to avoid being side-tracked by events in Zanu PF and lose sight of the greater picture of dislodging the ruling party in next year’s polls.

“Clearly the events in Zanu PF are no cause for complacency within the MDC-T. We will continue working harder to win the hearts and minds of the people,” he said.

National Peoples Party leader, Joice Mujuru through her secretary-general Gift Nyandoro said Mnangagwa’s expulsion had proved that Zanu PF was no longer a revolutionary party but a “Mugabe project”.

“It’s time to say no to the Gushungo dynasty’s tactic of divide and rule. It’s time to defend one another for together we stand and divided we fall. To colleagues who are daily persecuted in Zanu PF by the Gushungo dynasty; NPP remains a welcoming home for all peace loving and repenting citizens,” she said urging Mnangagwa to join hands with her.

Mujuru, who was pushed out of Zanu PF by Grace and Mugabe in 2014, said she was willing to forgive the crimes committed against her and unite with her former foes just to stop a Mugabe dynasty.

“Mr Mnangagwa, we urge you to make a reflective damascene moment and realise that the national problem is just the Gushungo dynasty and that it’s time to join the opposition trenches in resolving the national problem of the Gushungo dynasty. Divide and rule tactic can never be allowed to divide Zimbabweans anymore,” she said.

This came as youth groups sympathetic to Mnangagwa said they remained hopeful that the former VP would bounce back and lead the country next year.

The groups included the Zimbabwe Youth Action Platform (ZYAP), Children of Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association and ZILIWACO Trust, most of whose members were expelled from Zanu PF in March last year.

“We encourage the masses to register in numbers to vote Mugabe, his MPs and councillors out of office come 2018. We should stand by Mnangagwa for his illustrious contribution which cannot be wished away as it is concretely evident in a history spanning more than fifty years,” ZYAP leader Tonderai Chidawa said.