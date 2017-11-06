Source: ED's wait for night of the political hangman | Daily News

HARARE – Embattled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is one of a kind as exhibited during the weekend’s 9th presidential youth interface rally in Bulawayo when President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace tore into him while he smiled and clapped hands.

As if that was not enough, Mnangagwa took to the floor together with his wife as they danced to Jah Prayzah’s hit song Mudhara Vachauya much to the surprise of many who thought the battering he had received did not warrant a toast, let alone a dance.

But that is the VP for you – over the last months Zanu PF officials have been having a feast on him while he humbly folds his hands smiling.

While of late Grace and Mugabe have used the Zanu PF youth interface rallies to embarrass and ridicule Mnangagwa, the VP continues to attend them regardless.

Political analyst Nigel Nyamutumbu believes Mnangagwa is employing a different tactic to that of Joice Mujuru, who in her later days in the ruling party was absconding rallies and boycotted congress as a means of accepting her fate.

“Mnangagwa seems not to be conceding defeat and will most likely soldier on at least until congress.

“Mugabe recognises that Mnangagwa’s popularity is a major threat to both him and his wife and as things stand the long-serving leader has played out his cards and will most likely see out his plan by end of the year,” said Nyamutumbu.

A political analyst who preferred to remain anonymous said the good thing for Mnangagwa is that there is no more shadow boxing.

“The Mugabes have placed their cards on the table and the choice is his (ED) to meekly fade away or to stage the fight of his career — this is a matter of life and death for him, at the very least politically.

“And unlike others who can take the punishment obediently in the hope of a come-back — challengers to the throne are not left to live politically in case they rise from the ashes.

“The real game is now a ground game — he has lost support of the centre, his hope of survival is if he inspires the congress delegates to be brave enough to fight in his corner, which is unlikely. Masvingo and Midlands structures will either align or be purged.”

Political analyst Vivid Gwede said Mnangagwa has been defenestrated in a political sense by being repeatedly attacked in public.

“He cannot fight back. For Team Lacoste matters have come to a head. What is clear is that Mnangagwa is not ready to quit as that will fulfil his opponents’ plans. But I think he will wait to be chased out.

“For now, it has been a painful wait for the night of the political hangman. It is quite an unenviable time to be Mnangagwa these days.

“But there is a concept called overkilling which the Mugabes are doing and it somewhat creates silent sympathy for the victim.”

Gwede added that whatever happens now Grace is making a fundamental mistake because without her husband who is obviously old, she might be creating hell for her future.

Analyst Hopewell Chin’ono said: “ED has one option, a power grab otherwise Bulawayo will be remembered as the day his last rites were read out by his boss.

“Short of a power grab, he is gone. Mugabe wants him out of Zanu PF.”

Rejoice Ngwenya said: “Mugabe said congress will decide. He does not have the courage to fire ED, but would rather rely on mob justice.”

A political activist who refused to be named said if Mnangagwa is to be relevant, and if he claims to be a strategist he is ‘‘famed’’ for, then he must organise his structures and effect leadership change at congress. “But gauging from the assessment I made beginning of the year, come December congress, he will be a general card-carrying member of Zanu PF.

“There is no way that Mugabe can call for extra-ordinary congress to sweet talk his deputy, and yesterday was the point of things ahead. He is a lame duck waiting for the inevitable demise.”

MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu said if Mnangagwa genuinely repents and becomes a democrat, he can always join us in the trenches in our resolute fight to defeat the Mugabe dictatorship in next year’s elections.

He said as the MDC, they are really not bothered by the internal squabbling within Zanu PF. “We are busy mobilising Zimbabweans to turn out in their millions and register to vote under the ongoing BVR exercise.

“The Zanu PF regime, in whatever form it presents itself, is evil. It has caused so much suffering to the people of Zimbabwe through decades of political repression, mismanagement of the national economy and rampant corruption.

Naturally, we are very happy when Zanu PF is collapsing. Let them crash and burn. Who cares?

“Mugabe is keen on building a Mugabe dynasty but we can assure him that his wife, Grace, cannot even win an election in her rural ward in Chikomba District. That is just how unpopular and loathed that woman is.”